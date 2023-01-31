How prerelease Sealed, Draft, and Jumpstart work in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Players can get their hands on Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards for the first time at Magic: The Gathering prerelease events, followed by digital and tabletop Draft events.

The new MTG release schedule of prerelease events taking place first continues with the launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Held at local game stores and WPN stores, prerelease events are played in the Sealed format while also offering alternative Limited gameplay through Jumpstart events.

All prerelease events start on Feb. 3 and run through Feb. 9, a day before the global launch of ONE. A digital launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One through MTG Arena and MTG Online will take place on Feb. 7.

What’s in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One prerelease kit?

Image via WotC

Players who attend a ONE prerelease event will all receive a kit box that contains Draft booster packs, an MTG Arena code, and more.

Six ONE Draft booster packs

One foil prerelease stamped Rare or Mythic Rare from the set

One MTG Arena code for six ONE digital booster packs

One deck box to hold your cards after playing

One large d20 spindown die with the ONE logo

A visual breakdown of the nine layers on the plane of Phyrexia

Unlike The Brothers’ War prerelease, there are no supplementary cards, like Retro Artifacts, within the ONE Draft booster packs.

How to craft a ONE prerelease deck

All players will crack open six ONE Draft booster packs and build a minimum of a 40-card deck from those packs. Basic lands, of which players should include around 17, are available at the local game stores hosting the events.

Image via WotC

Sealed is a slower format than Draft, but most players tend to follow the same curve rules when building a deck. The rules are general guidelines and can be broken to improve deck synergy and playability depending on your gameplay strategy.

One-drops: Zero to two

Two drops: Four to six

Three-drops: Three to five

Four-drops: Two to four

Five-drops: One to three

Six-drops: Zero to two

What are the ONE mechanics and Draft archetypes?

Each MTG set showcases a couple of main mechanics and several sub-mechanics. There are five main mechanics within Phyrexia: All Will Be One: Toxic, Corrupted, Proliferate, For Mirrodin, and Oil counters. Each of these mechanics is spread out among the five colors, with some color pairs supporting mechanics better than others.

Within the ONE set there are 10 two-color archetypes that help players understand which colors synergize best mechanics like Proliferate and Corrupted.

White/Blue (WU): Artifacts

Blue/Black (UB): Corrupted and Proliferate Control

Black/Red (BR): Sacrifice and Oil counters

Red/Green (RG): Oil counters MIdrange

Green/White (GW): Go-wide Aggro and Toxic

White/Black (WB): Toxic and Corrupted synergies

Blue/Red (UR): Instant and Sorcery matters with Oil counters

Black/Green (BG): Toxic and Reanimation synergies

Red/White (RW): Aggro Equipment

Green/Blue (GU): Stompy Toxic, Proliferate, and ramp

Best cards for ONE prerelease Sealed and Draft events

Image via WotC

Upon opening the six Draft booster packs for a prerelease and Sealed event, players should divide their cards up by color and rarity. Cards to set aside should include the best Rare and Mythic Rare rarity cards, along with the best removal spells as these cards should pull players into a specific ONE archetype. Splashing a third color is also possible, depending on mana fixing and lands that were contained in the booster packs.

Knowing the best low-rarity cards in each of the colors, which includes colorless and multicolor, can also help players build a solid Sealed and Draft deck as well.

Here are Dot Esports’ best low-rarity cards within Phyrexia: All Will Be One, broken down by color.

What is ONE Jumpstart?

Image via WotC

The ONE Jumpstart is an alternative limited MTG format that doesn’t require crafting a deck to play. Players don’t get the extras that are included in prerelease kits, but the cost to play is cheaper.

Players will receive two random ONE Jumpstart packs, with each pack containing a least one Rare or Mythic Rare. Five of the possible Rares aren’t included in the regular Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, supporting the theme of that Jumpstart pack.

Packs in Jumpstart are designed to get played right out of the pack. Upon receiving the packs, players just need to shuffle and they are ready to play.