Get aggro in style with Crystal Slipper, a new card from Magic’s Throne of Eldraine expansion

Fantasy lore is at the heart of Magic: The Gathering‘s newest expansion, Throne of Eldraine (ELD). This makes magical slippers a perfect addition to the game.

Developer Wizards of the Coast has delivered in its take on Cinderella footwear with this new card, Crystal Slipper.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

On its surface, this card isn’t very powerful. But don’t let looks deceive you. You’ll have a ball with this card in Limited, which enables you to give haste for just one mana to your biggest bomb creature as soon as you cast it. The extra power serves as an incentive to attack and should make for some splashy plays in the coming months.

Crystal Slipper also shows the theme of putting a twist on classic fairy tale folklore, with the flavor text describing a dramatic turn in the fate of the slipper’s owner, Cassia. It’s unclear if she’ll get her own card—spoilers start with a Twitch stream Wednesday morning. But in the meantime, look forward to swinging in style with Crystal Slipper.