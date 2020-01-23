Final seats filled in MTG Rivals League for partial 2020 season

The discretionary invites for the Magic: The Gathering Rivals League were finally revealed today by Wizards of the Coast.

The new Rivals League, consisting of 32 players, was formed by WotC as part of its improved pro path in esports. Players who ranked in the bottom 12 within the Magic Pro League were bumped down to Rivals and the top digital and tabletop players from the 2019 season were added.

In addition, there were four discretionary invites awarded by WotC. Here are the 32 Rivals League Magic players for the 2020 partial season, split up based on how their seats were earned, according to a Reddit user.

Passed down from MPL to Rivals League

Lucas Esper Berthoud

Jessica Estephan

Eric Froehlich

Christian Hauck

Alexander Hayne

Grzegorz Kowalski

Matthew Nass

John Rolf

Luis Salvatto

Mike Sigrist

Ben Stark

Awarded Rivals seat based on digital point rankings

Kai Budde

Stanislav Cifka

Kenji Egashira

Simon Görtzen

Matias Leveratto

Théo Moutier

Greg Orange

Miguel da Cruz Simões

Awarded Rivals seat based on tabletop point rankings

Louis-Samuel Deltour

Eli Kassis

No Ah Ma

Sebastián Pozzo

Luis Scott-Vargas

Thoralf Severin

Matt Sperling

Yoshihiko Ikawa

Bernardo Santos

Discretionary invites to Rivals League

Beatriz Grancha (top-ranked in MTG Arena and past Mythic Invitational invitee from Spain)

Emma Handy (SCG grinder)

Ally Warfield (full-time streamer and top-four finisher at Grand Prix Indianapolis 2019)

Eli Loveman (winner of Mythic Championship II)

Peter Yeh and Janne “Savjz” Mikkonen, two original Magic players invited into the MTG Rivals League, declined their invitations. The next two top-ranked tabletop point players, Yoshihiko Ikawa and Bernado Santos, were added to the league as their replacements.