Everything in the MTG Arena Streets of New Capenna pre-order bundles

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set Streets of New Capenna is a few weeks away, but you can already prepare for the mob-themed set with a pair of pre-order packs on MTG Arena.
The two pre-order bundles are specifically curated for the different types of players who enjoy MTG’s online client—those who draft and those who prefer constructed formats.
Both of the bundles cost $49.99, but they will get you completely different in-game items and perks. They can be purchased until April 28 in MTGA’s in-game store tab.
The Elspeth Pack bundle, which is catered toward constructed players, comes with a massive number of Streets of New Capenna booster packs. In contrast, The Ob Nixilis Play bundle gives players some draft tokens and a token for the set’s Mastery Pass.
Here are all of the items players will get from each of the two pre-order bundles:
Elspeth Pack Bundle
- 50 Streets of New Capenna booster packs
- One Elspeth Resplendent card and card style
- Eslpeth Resplendent sleeves
- Ob Nixilis Play Bundle
Streets of New Capenna Mastery Pass
- Three draft event token
- One sealed event token
- One Ob Nixilis, The Adversary card and card style
- Ob Nixilis, The Adversary card sleeves
- Angelic Construct Pet