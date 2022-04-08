Everything in the MTG Arena Streets of New Capenna pre-order bundles

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set Streets of New Capenna is a few weeks away, but you can already prepare for the mob-themed set with a pair of pre-order packs on MTG Arena.

The two pre-order bundles are specifically curated for the different types of players who enjoy MTG’s online client—those who draft and those who prefer constructed formats.

Both of the bundles cost $49.99, but they will get you completely different in-game items and perks. They can be purchased until April 28 in MTGA’s in-game store tab.

Screengrab via MTG Arena

The Elspeth Pack bundle, which is catered toward constructed players, comes with a massive number of Streets of New Capenna booster packs. In contrast, The Ob Nixilis Play bundle gives players some draft tokens and a token for the set’s Mastery Pass.

Here are all of the items players will get from each of the two pre-order bundles:

Elspeth Pack Bundle

50 Streets of New Capenna booster packs

One Elspeth Resplendent card and card style

Eslpeth Resplendent sleeves

Ob Nixilis Play Bundle

Streets of New Capenna Mastery Pass