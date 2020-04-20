ELEAGUE Showdown returns to MTG Arena

Can Manfield repeat his win streak from last season?

The second season of ELEAGUE Showdown begins April 22, featuring top Magic: The Gathering pros and streamers.

Wizards of the Coast has once again partnered with ELEAGUE for the second season of MTGA Showdown. Airing on Wednesdays from April 22 to May 27, ELEAGUE Showdown returns to Twitch with a powerhouse casting crew and its unique format.

ELEAGUE is proud to present our Magic: The Gathering Competition Series!



Don't miss any of the @wizards_magic action Wednesdays at 6pm ET!



🖥️ https://t.co/3NUnKqKytZ

👉 https://t.co/DppkhZ1PKK pic.twitter.com/1zDsEBWUm2 — ELEAGUE (@ELEAGUETV) April 20, 2020

Coverage of the MTG Arena Showdown starts at 5pm CT via the ELEAGUE Twitch channel. The series will feature Alias V, Riley Knight, and Marshall Sutcliffe on the desk with play-by-play analysis from Cedric Phillips and Corey Baumeister.

Viewers can expect top Magic pros, streamers, and rising amateurs to compete each week. Competitors will battle in a best-of-one Standard Constructed format with the winner advancing. Whoever finishes in first for the week earns prize money and advances to the next week as the “player to beat.”

Most competitive MTG tournaments are played in a best-of-three format, using the sideboard. But MTGA Showdown removes the sideboard, speeding up matches while challenging players to construct a solid best-of-one deck.

Seth Manfield had an amazing run last season that contributed to a peak viewership of around 10,000 viewers, according to Esports Charts. Viewership should continue to grow in season two since fans are anxious to see what stands out in the Standard meta following the release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth.

The second MTGA Showdown season begins on April 22 at 5pm CT.