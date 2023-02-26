Dumpster diver finds MTG Modern Horizons II cards in real-life discard pile

An estimated six pallets of Magic: The Gathering cards were disposed of in a city landfill in Texas for unknown reasons.

It’s not every day that so many MTG Modern Horizons II booster packs are discovered at a dump. A Reddit user allegedly in the Dallas Texas area discovered several pallets of boxes that contained what looked like booster packs sold at a major retail outlet.

A picture (also from the reddit thread) of what's in the boxes. Anyone know how many three packs come in a case? pic.twitter.com/v7sblHvv2q — Saffron Olive (@SaffronOlive) February 26, 2023

Taking anything out of a landfill is dangerous and illegal in most cities. Most city dumps will also weigh vehicles entering and exiting, preventing dumped items from leaving the landfill. The pallets may have been denied by a retail outlet due to damage, which can lead to the boxes ending up at a local dump—not that rules can stop MTG players from a giant score like this.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING PLAYERS RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/OI48kDxc2a — MTGMalone – METAL DOMINUS (@mtg_malone) February 26, 2023

The Modern Horizons II set was released on June 18, 2021, and contains several cards that are worth money on the secondary market. There are even a few MTG cards from the set with borderless foil treatments that are worth over $100. The estimated value, according to a Reddit user, for the six pallets of Modern Horizon II cards is over $200,000.

As of writing, no salvageable Modern Horizon II boxes or booster packs allegedly remain at the local Texas landfill.