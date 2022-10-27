All MTG Arena Brothers’ War Mastery Pass contents

Players can collect rewards for playing Magic: The Gathering matches in MTG Arena during The Brothers’ War season.

Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) is the final Standard-legal Magic set of 2022. The set takes players back in time, showcasing new and returning mechanics as brothers Urza and Mishra ravage the plane of Dominaria with their Artifact war. Digital players can collect a large number of rewards on MTG Arena through the Set and Mastery pass for the BRO set. The Mastery Pass is separate from Golden booster packs that are offered as an MTG Arena reward.

Here’s every reward MTG Arena players can earn through the BRO Mastery pass, according to WotC.

What is the BRO Set Mastery?

Each Standard release within MTG Arena offers all players free rewards for earning XP during that season. The Set Mastery pass is free-to-play, rewarding players with booster packs and Mastery orbs that can be turned into card styles or sleeves. There are 66 levels in the BRO Set Mastery.

Here are all the BRO Set Mastery rewards that players can get for free.

A total of 33 BRO booster packs

A total of five Mastey orbs

What is in the BRO Mastery Pass?

As an additional option to the free-to-play Mastery Set, WotC offers players an upgraded MTG Arena battle pass called the Mastery Pass. There are a total of 80 levels to the Mastery Pass, which include the Set Mastery rewards and much more. All players who exceed level 80 receive an Uncommon individual card reward for each additional level.