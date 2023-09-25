3-color WOE Draft archetype stomps at Magic World Championship

Hall of Fame Magic: The Gathering player Reid Duke went undefeated during the Wilds of Eldraine Draft rounds on day two of the 2023 MTG World Championship, showing off the power of a three-color archetype.

Running undefeated during the Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) Draft rounds during the second day of the Magic World Championship was Reid Duke. Capitalizing on the Draft wins, Duke was the first to advance into the top eight and ended up taking a loss in the quarterfinals on day three. Despite narrowly missing out on Player of the Year, which went to Simon Nielsen, Duke’s day two Draft performance was a major highlight at MTG Worlds, shining a light on an underplayed Sultai archetype within the Limited format.

3-0 in the day 2 draft with Sultai. Added a Standard win and qualified for the top 8 of #MTGWorlds #TeamCFBUltimateGuard pic.twitter.com/NUZrDcsaOs — Reid Duke (@ReidDuke) September 23, 2023

Three-color decks at the 2023 Magic World Championship were played way less than two-color archetypes. But Duke didn’t become an MTG Hall of Fame member by always playing it safe. The Sultai archetype crafted by Duke at Worlds used mana dorks to ramp into three copies of Hamlet Glutton while relying on Black and Blue removal for tempo.

“I’m a really big fan of Rootrider Faun, it’s one of my favorite Commons in the format, and I actually remember making some kind of comment where I said ‘Give me two Rootrider Fauns and 38 other cards and I’ll make it work.’ and that’s what I am doing so far today,” said Duke on day two of MTG Worlds.

Impressed with Duke’s undefeated run during the WOE Draft rounds on day two, I jumped into MTG Arena Quick Draft to try the archetype out myself. And on my first run was able to achieve a 7-2 record.

Sultai WOE Draft | Image via Danny Forster/Dot Esports Sultai WOE Draft | Image via Danny Forster/Dot Esports

I was able to draft Faunsbane Troll as my Rare bomb but the true overperformer in the build was the UG signpost Troyan, Gutsy Explorer, ramping out big stompy creatures while also able to filter through my deck to find those expensive and powerful cards allowed me to always stay ahead of my opponent. And Back for Seconds was a life-saver during the late game stages, often resulting in a concession from my opponent.

Players can test Duke’s Sultai cards Wilds of Eldraine Draft archetype through MTG Arena, Magic Onlne, and at local game stores.

