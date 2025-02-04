Now is the perfect time to pre-order Monster Hunter Wilds ahead of launch

The highly-anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release in February this year, and it’s even available at a discounted price, making it a great time to get the upcoming title.

Using the Fanatical website, you can purchase Monster Hunter Wilds’ base version for only $57.39 instead of the $69.99 price tag on Steam, giving you an 18 percent discount. The price drops from $89.99 to $73.79 for the Deluxe Edition, which is reasonable if you want to grab some exclusive armor, emotes, hairstyles, and other cosmetics. The price for the Premium Deluxe Edition comes down to just $90.19 from the $109.00 price listing on Steam, giving you two cosmetic DLCs and the premium bonus.

The world is full of monsters to hunt and gather precious resources. Image via Capcom

You can access exclusive goodies such as the Hunter Layered Armor: Guild Knight Set and the Talisman: Hope Charm by preordering the title. The game’s closed beta tests have generated a lot of hype around the title due to its detailed character creation—which these exclusives can help you further customize—and multiple weapons, which allow you to adopt various playstyles to take on the monsters in the world.

In Wilds, you play as a hunter with your expedition squad as you make your way into the uninhabited Windward Plains. But things take a dramatic turn when your crew discovers a living person in the land, and your journey starts to find the truth about the region. The crew consists of a Palico, who helps you in the battle with their heals and other essential members and gives you the option to get better weapons and armor to face dangerous monsters.

While traveling in the Forbidden Lands, you’ll find monsters change their behavior and movement patterns according to the various seasons. If they’re too hard to defeat, you can always use the SOS message to call in other players in your server, up to four at a time, and take on a challenge. But if you’re more of a solo player who likes playing offline, you can still call NPCs who will fight by your side and use your expedition squad to help you in the tough monster hunting.

