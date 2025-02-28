How to search for The Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Chapter 2-4 of Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll be tasked with looking for a mysterious creature known as The Black Flame in Basin, which, unlike other monsters, won’t appear on the map straight away. Instead, you’ll find it before you can hunt it down.

It can be hard to find or know what to do, and if you go in the wrong direction, you can scour the entire map for as long as you possibly want but never seem to find anything. That’s because the game wants you to go to a specific quadrant and unlock a series of items to finally face off against the creature known as Nu Udra.

How to find The Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds

Start in Area 7. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Basin, you need to head to Area 7, north of the home base. The Black Flame isn’t here, but it’s where a particular item is, and you need to collect it to continue to discover its location. When you arrive in Basin Area 7 in Monster Hunter Wilds, your scoutflies should immediately begin to fly to a location on the ground called Half-Digested Food.

There should also be tracks and other points of interest. After a few seconds after collecting them, the scoutflies should get the scent of The Black Flame, and the next time you check your map, it should have finally spawned way beneath you in the lower depths of Basin, where lava resides. So make sure you have a Cold Drink to stop your hunter from heating up before you go down there.

Now, this method doesn’t seem to always work for everyone. When I went to this location in my playthrough, The Black Flame didn’t spawn until several minutes later. I don’t know if that was the game loading the monster in too slowly or if it was pitying me for not finding all the objectives after a certain time and loading in the monster for me to get on with the gameplay experience.

The Black Flame, Nu Udra, weaknesses

Like with other monsters, Nu Udra has many weaknesses for you to exploit, so before even trying to find The Black Flame, gear up with Water elemental weapons and ensure you have Fire resistance armor on. You can see a complete list of Nu Udra’s weaknesses below, but feel free to check out our weakness chart for every other monster’s weaknesses for your playthrough.

Body Part

Sever

Blunt

Ammo

Fire

Water

Electric

Ice

Dragon Head 4 4 3 X 1 1 1 1 Membrane 2 3 2 X 1 1 1 1 Mouth 4 4 4 X 2 1 1 1 Torso 3 4 3 X 1 1 1 1 Tentacle 2 3 2 X 1 1 1 1 Front Left Arm 3 3 3 X 1 1 1 1 Front Right Arm 3 3 3 X 1 1 1 1 Middle Left Arm 3 3 3 X 1 1 1 1 Middle Right Arm 3 3 3 X 1 1 1 1 Rear Left Arm 3 3 3 X 1 1 1 1 Rear Right Arm 3 3 3 X 1 1 1 1



Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

Blastblight

Stun

Exhaust 2 2 1 1 2 2

