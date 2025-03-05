Forgot password
Monster Hunter Wilds collect rarity 6 items from special nodes. Snow cave node player with longsword standing in front.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to obtain 10 different special items of Rarity 6 in Monster Hunter Wilds

A bit of patience is all you need
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Mar 5, 2025 03:44 am

There are several rare and unique collectible items across the various maps in Monster Hunter Wilds. Many of these high rarity items are unique to their respective biomes, making them quite valuable. If you’re looking to get the Explorer of the Eastlands achievement, here’s a guide on how to find all special items of Rarity 6 in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Table of contents

What are special items of Rarity 6 in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are actually a total of 11 special items of Rarity 6 in Monster Hunter Wilds. Regardless of the order you find them, as long as you can find 10, you will get the Explorer of the Eastlands achievement. You can check how many you have by going to the View/Sell Items menu in your camp and then to the Special Items/Other category in your Item Box to view Special Items. Having multiple of the same item does not count towards the achievement.

Monster Hunter Wilds check inventory to track rarity 6 items
Track all your items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find most of these items during emergences of rare nodes such as Magnificent Fossil Emergence, or Wylky Crystal Outcrop Emergence. You’ll have to keep an eye out for these emergences on your map but there’s no way to cheese these nor are they guaranteed. You can reset the area by resting at your pop-up camp to try and get the resource emergence you want.

All Rarity 6 special item locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

The best way to find Rarity 6 items is to search for the Emergences. You can make this easier by opening the map, opening the filters, and scrolling down to check if the resource you’re looking for has spawned anywhere. You’ll know you got a Rarity 6 special item when a cutscene plays as you gather it. We’ll go over each unique item and what area you can find it in.

Monster Hunter Wilds use filter menu to track items
The filter lets you quickly find what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make this even easier, open up the map and check the forecast for each environment. If you see the Emergence you’re looking for in the list, just wait for it to show up and grab your Rarity 6 items.

Monster Hunter Wilds check emergences through forecasts to find them easily
You’ll know what will spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Great Windward Aloe

  • Node: Great Windward Aloe
  • Location: Windward Plains
  • Time/Weather: Morning, Plenty

A relatively easy-to-find item whenever the Great Windward Aloe Emergence pops up. You must change the time of day to Morning and you’re likely to find the Great Windward Aloe during the season of Plenty. It looks like a large green cactus and will be marked with a green question mark on your map.

Thundering Fulgurite

  • Node: Fulgurite Vein
  • Location: Windward Plains
  • Time/Weather: Night-time, Fallow

These rare ore veins show up in the cave regions of the map where you find crystal caverns and lots of ore nodes. It will appear on the map as a blue question mark and is a large black ore node.

Monster Hunter Wilds thundering fulgurite from fulgurite vein node
You get one spawn at a time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Queensbloom Pollen

  • Node: Queen Rafflesia
  • Location: Scarlet Forest
  • Time/Weather: Daytime, Plenty

A rare flower that sometimes spawns in the Scarlet Forest. It has a pink question mark icon on the map when it appears. You can’t find this one through emergence notifications either. It’s a rare spawn, so you might have to reset the region several times before getting it.

Monster Hunter Wilds resting at camp to change time of day
Change the time of day to reset the locale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nightflower Pollen

  • Node: Ephemeral Blossom
  • Location: Scarlet Forest/Windward Plains
  • Time/Weather: Daytime/Downpour or Daytime/Fallow

It will appear on your map as a purple question mark in either the Scarlet Forest or Windward Plains biome. It has a low spawn rate and doesn’t give you the usual emergence notification, so keep an eye out. It’s a rare spawn so use the same method as the Queensbloom Pollen.

Eternal Scarlet Amber

  • Node: Colossal Amber
  • Location: Scarlet Forest
  • Time/Weather: Daytime, Plenty

You can find this during the Eternal Scarlet Emergence event in the Scarlet Forest. Stay on the lookout for the Colossal Amber node marked by a red question mark symbol.

Bulky Treasure

  • Node: Bountiful Treasure
  • Location: Scarlet Forest
  • Time/Weather: Daytime, Plenty

The Bulky Treasure is found in the Scarlet Forest and usually spawns in regions where you must dive first to get it. It has a white question mark icon. You can easily find this while resetting the region, searching for the Eternal Scarlet Amber and Queensbloom Pollen.

Monster Hunter Wilds Bountiful Treasure node for rarity 6 item bulky treasure
Sunken treasures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Antimite Mass

  • Node: Giant Hopper Crystal
  • Location: Oilwell Basin
  • Time/Weather: Morning, Plenty

Keep an eye out for the Antimite Emergence event on the map and you can find this dark substance in the caverns of Oilwell Basin.

Genesis Opal

  • Node: Magnificent Fossil
  • Location: Ruins of Wyveria, Oilwell Basin
  • Time/Weather: Morning, Any

The Magnificent Fossil will be marked by a yellow question mark and can be found in several areas.

Monster Hunter Wilds Gensis Opal acquired
This orange node can spawn in several locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Large Goldenscale Vase

  • Node: Remarkable Relic
  • Location: Iceshard Cliffs
  • Time/Weather: Daytime/Fallow

You can get a Large Goldenscale Vase either via exploring the Iceshard Cliffs during a Remarkable Relic upsurge or by completing Alma’s quest where you must slay a Blangonga.

Monster hunter Wilds collection animation on remarkable relic node
The easiest Rarity 6 item to get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Time-honed Wylk Gem

  • Node: Wylkly Crystal Outcrop
  • Location: Ruins of Wyveria, Windward Plains
  • Time/Weather: Any weather or time

This is one of the most common Emergences so you shouldn’t have any trouble tracking it down. It will be marked with a white question mark symbol.

Monster Hunter Wilds player standing in front of wylky crystal outcrop
Don’t get the names confused. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wyvernsprout

  • Node: Rotten monster corpses
  • Location: Any
  • Time/Weather: Any

Wyvernsprout is very heavily RNG-based because you need to kill a large or small monster and then wait for its corpse to rot. You’ll then get the option to interact with it, which gives you a small chance of getting Wyvernsprout.

That covers all of the special items of Rarity 6 in Monster Hunter Wilds and how to find them. For more guides, also learn how to hunt for the Gold crowns and get the Bird Wyvern Gem.

