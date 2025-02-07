How to fix the EA_19e15 error in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you’re facing the EA_19e15 error in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ve come to the right place for an explanation and potential fixes.

The highly anticipated aRPG Monster Hunter game was recently released into its second open beta on Feb. 6. If you’re experiencing the dreaded FOMO, don’t worry. This is just the first phase of the second beta; a second test phase is scheduled to go live next week. In fact, it’s set for a full release on Feb. 28.

Since you’re here, you’re likely being blocked from launching Monster Hunter Wilds because of the notorious EA_19e15 error code, and you have no idea what’s causing it. Let us help you take care of your worries.

What is the EA_19e15 error in Monster Hunter Wilds (and how do you fix it)?

The EA_19e15 error in Monster Hunter Wilds could indicate a couple of issues, but it most likely points to server unavailability. Besides the error code, you may also see a “communication error has occurred” message alongside it, indicating the servers aren’t live or that there is an unexpected network issue on your side.

At the time of writing, Monster Hunter Wilds has just gone live for its second open beta, so server hiccups are inevitable. Players have also reported facing this error during the first open beta.

If you try to launch and play Monster Hunter Wilds before the beta (or the final release) build actually goes live in your region, this error may show up. It can also appear if a lot of players are trying to tap into the servers at the same time, so right after a beta phase or the final version of the game goes live when the traffic is really high.

Internal factors cause such error codes, so you may have to wait for the developer to resolve it. That said, there are a few ways you can potentially get rid of the EA_19e15 error and enjoy Monster Hunter Wilds even when such server issues prevail. Here are the workarounds to try:

Close the error message and start the game again

If doing this once doesn’t help, try doing it multiple times. Sometimes, a temporary server issue can throw you out of your session and return the EA_19e15 error. If it’s a minor issue, you should be able to restart the game, load up your save file, and get back to your adventure in no time. It’s a bit annoying, though, I agree. But in a world full of online video games, we can’t really avoid server hiccups, can we?

Check your network

You may see the EA_19e15 error in Monster Hunter Worlds because of a bad network connection. Make sure you’re connected to quality internet. In case of a wireless connection, you can try restarting your router or modem to refresh the network. Or, go for the ethernet option.

If these don’t help, we recommend waiting it out. Try to launch and play Monster Hunter Worlds after an hour or two.

