How to fix Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark crashing error

Monster Hunter Wilds has attracted millions of gamers worldwide—with the game getting well over a million players on Steam on the launch day itself.

On the other hand, many are on the fence about buying the game solely because they are uncertain about whether their rig can run it at all. Fortunately, the devs let you play the game’s demo to help you decide whether to buy it.

That said, downloading the massive 26GB Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark (on PC) won’t matter if you can’t move past the shaders loading screen. So, here’s how to fix the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark crashing error.

Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark crashing: How to fix

The Benchmark tool runs all the seasons and several textures in quick succession. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most big games, the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark takes around five minutes to load all the shaders before you launch it for the first time before starting the benchmark. It then optimizes your graphic settings and runs the game on a preset (like Ultra, High, Medium, or Low) setting—displaying a performance score for your system along with the FPS you’re averaging.

However, if you’re unable to run the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool despite being sure that your PC’s config meets the minimum requirements, here are a few possible fixes you must try:

A tried and tested method that solves most of the crashing issues with any game. Head over to NVIDIA’s website or AMD’s website, depending on your GPU, to download the driver if you don’t already have it installed.

On the flip side, if you already have the graphics driver installed, check to see if it’s up to date. Additionally, ensure all your other drivers are running the latest versions by looking up “Device Manager” on the Windows Search Box and right-clicking to open each hardware’s Properties.

Run the Benchmark tool as an administrator

Head over to the game’s folder—usually located at C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\MonsterHunterWildsBenchmark and right-click on the Benchmark’s application to open its Properties. Now, click on the Compatibility tab and select Run this program in compatibility mode for Windows 8.

You also need to select Disable fullscreen optimizations and Run this program as an administrator.

Restart your PC

Windows quick startup can lead to memory management problems, which can lead to a memory leak, resulting in application crashes. So, a simple reboot helps fix this issue by clearing up all the temporary files—especially the ones stored in the cache.

Check whether the installation is clean

Navigate your way to the game in your Steam Library and right-click on open its Properties. Select the Installed Files tab and click on Verify integrity of demo files. This will re-download any small file that’s corrupt in the game file or wasn’t downloaded the first time.

An extremely outdated version of BIOS leads to issues as it’s the glue holding all the hardware together, ensuring they function properly. To ensure you’re running the latest version of BIOS, do the following:

Search System Information on the Search Bar.

Under System Summary, look for BaseBoard Product to find the exact model of your motherboard.

Go to the manufacturer’s website and download the BIOS files for your motherboard. You can also directly search your motherboard, followed by BIOS files, for a quick link on Google.

Create a backup for your PC and transfer the BIOS files to a USB drive.

Restart your system and enter the BIOS menu to update or flash BIOS.

Reinstall Windows

Resort to this option only when everything fails to work. A corrupt version of Windows has given me lots of grief in the past—with many applications crashing randomly and regularly. Use the official MediaCreationTool for Windows to begin your reinstall or repair process.

Additionally, if any crashes outside of the Benchmark tool have happened in the past, you can roll back your Windows updates (if you’ve created backups) to a point or date before the issues began.

