How to farm Sinister Cloth in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are multiple items and resources you have to find to craft your favorite weapons and equipment in Monster Hunter Wilds can be exceptionally challenging. One of the tougher ones you’ll need is Sinister Cloth, and it’s an item you won’t regularly get from hunting monsters.

In previous Monster Hunter games, Sinister Cloth was one of the rarer resources you had to find. You won’t find it the traditional way, and it’s typically through a bit of random chance. There are a few ways you can narrow down your search to make things easier, though, and we can point you in the correct direction. Here’s what you need to know about where you can find Sinister Cloth in Monster Hunter Wilds, and the best way to potentially farm it. There’s a bit of random luck involved with everything, and you’ll have to be patient.

Where to get Sinister Cloth in Monster Hunter Wilds

The only way you can get Sinister Cloth is by trading with the villagers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Sinister Cloth is by trading with the the Kilama villagers from the Windward Plains region you encounter as you explore Monster Hunter Wilds. These are the only villagers who regularly have Sinister Cloth from sale, or you might get lucky and have it appear in Gawdygog’s trading selection, the Wudwud from the Scarlet Forest. Gawdygog only accepts Ancient Wyvern Coins as payment, though, which means you’ll have to track these down you want to swap them for any Sinister Cloth.

There’s also a chance Murtabak, the village material gatherer, can reward you with Sinister Cloth. However, this is random, but it’s another way you can get this rare material during your playthrough. Murtabak only gives you one Sinister Cloth at a time.

When you complete the game, Nata acts as an Intermediary of all the villages in Monster Hunter Wilds, and you can speak with him to see what Kilama is selling. Unfortunately, the items these villages are offering are randomized, and Sinister Cloth won’t always be available from Kilama. You’ll have to return to speak with Nata to see what Kilama is selling on a different day, or you can dip into your tent to take a quick rest, reset the environment and the time of day, and then see if it shows up again.

We had to do this multiple times before one scrap of Sinister Cloth showed up from Kilama, and it might not be worth it to spend guild points for a random chance. You’re better off checking with Nata every so often after completing a hunt to see what all the villagers offering when you’re playing.

However, when you do find that Kilama has Sinister Cloth they want to trade you, they’ll be looking for a specific ingredient: Great Windward Aloe.

How to get Great Windward Aloe in Monster Hunter Wilds

Check when the next Great Windward Aloe upsurge happens in your game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the Sinister Cloth, Great Windward Aloe is a rare resource. It also appears in the Windward Plains but has a more regular drop than the one you can find on the map. You do have to wait for a special time, though. You’ll need to wait until you can switch the time of day and then take a rest. You’ll want to change the environment to the Plenty season and then choose any time of day.

From there, you can just look at your forecast for the day and look for the Great Windward Aloe upsurge. This is the best way to collect this resource regularly without scrolling down the entire Windward Plains map. It needs to be a Great Windward Aloe emergence, not a standard Windward Aloe one.

You may need to wait until the Great Windward Aloe emergence happens in your region. If it’s happening at a later time, like ours was, don’t take a rest. Instead, try hunting monsters or exploring the area until the Great Windward Aloe emergence happens on your schedule. Using the rest option resets the environment, and you can use the emergence.

Although this won’t give you Sinister Cloth, it prepares you for when the trade is available in Monster Hunter Wilds. Check back with the village traders to see if they’re offering it, and you’ll have to stay on top of their offers.

