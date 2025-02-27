How to catch a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star in Monster Hunter Wilds

One of Monster Hunter Wild’s hidden achievements will have you searching for an unknown creature in the desert that “shines like a shooting star.” Outside of that description, though, Capcom doesn’t do much to tell you where to find it or what it looks like.

Recommended Videos

Hunters of previous games won’t be surprised by these hidden endemic life tasks. Capcom has been doing them since World years back, tasking the community to work together to find these creatures when out questing. Luckily, we were able to find one of them by chance, so we can take you through what you need to do to find one yourself.

Before we dive in, we want to make something clear: We could have been fortunate in finding this creature so early, as others we have spoken to haven’t been able to find it even using the same methods. But we still want to share what worked for us when we came across the creature. We’ll update this article with more information as needed.

The creature to look out for at starry nights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I Caught a Shooting Star! hidden achievement, explained

It’s on the move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We know we got lucky when we caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star, a.k.a. the Sandstar, a blue speedy mouse you can find in the desert area of the plains in Monster Hunter Wilds. We found one in Plains Area 13 by randomly running around and looking for a blue speck in the sand, but something about the encounter differed from when we had previously tried to find one.

We aren’t sure if this method is the same for everyone, and we will update this section if we find any other information. But we only saw the Sandstar in Plains Area 13 when the sky was clear at night and full of stars. Anytime the sky was cloudy, or stars weren’t in the sky, we weren’t able to find the Sandstar. We have been able to find two when the sky is clear. This could all be a coincidence, but we wanted to note it in case it indicates when the Sandstar appears.

We ran around the desert for a solid 20 minutes before one popped up. It’s a small blue speck in the desert, so keep your eyes open or you might run past one without even realizing you missed it. It also doesn’t seem to despawn, which is helpful since you could be chasing it for a while.

Big desert, starry skies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find a Sandstar in Monster Hunter Wilds

Finding one is tricky, but catching it is even trickier. The small creature is swift and will run off as you give chase, making it hard to catch. Using a Ghillie Suit or trying to sneak up on it won’t do anything either. Instead, you need to use a Sonic Boom to stop its hearing to freeze it and give you a chance to capture it in the net. The Sandstar appears to be blind, so any flash won’t have an effect.

We only found out about this after catching it for the first time. We were lucky in how the Sandstar we caught got into a glitched state on the part of the map and had nowhere to run, giving us an easier capture. But if you’re searching for one, make sure you have an item on your sling that can disorientate the Sandstar before trying to catch it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy