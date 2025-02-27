How to capture an Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds

The two survey researchers are in a race in Monster Hunter Wilds to see who can collect all the information of their given regions before the other. Dareel keys you into this race, and his next assignment has you tracking down an Ember Rufflizard.

The Ember Rufflizard is a creature wandering through the Oilwell Basin, a hotter location than the Scarlet Forest or the Windward Plains. The Rufflizard is right at home, but tracking it down can take time to complete if you don’t know where to look. When you do, sneaking up on it before it escapes you is crucial, as these are elusive creatures. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch an Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds for Dareel.

Where to find the Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Ember Rufflizard can appear around the main base camp at the Oilwell Basin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dareel informs you the Ember Rufflizard can be found somewhere in the Oilwell Basin region of Monster Hunter Wilds. This is the third area you unlock as you progress through the main story, and it’s your first foray into an area with a challenging climate that damages you if you don’t eat food or drink to protect yourself. The best way to track down Ember Rufflizards is to stay in the upper area of the Oilwell Basin. We’ve regularly found them while exploring the upper regions, although they prefer the volcanic areas in the Oilwell Basin. You can find them wandering around during the Plenty season.

The best locations that regularly have Ember Rufflizards wandering around are in areas two, four, five seven, and eight. These areas have a lot of oil on the ground, making it an ideal location for these lizards to enjoy the heat.

How to catch an Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Ember Rufflizard has a glowing spine that makes it stick out when crawling around on the oiled floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ember Rufflizard is a small creature that runs on all fours, and has a distinct glow down the middle of its back, highlighting its location. These lizards won’t quickly outrun you, but if you’re rushing past them on your Seiktet, they can be easy to miss when you’re not paying attention.

They typically wander around in small groups in twos and threes in this region. You might be able to catch multiple simultaneously if they stick close to each other. You only need the net to catch this creature, as attacking it only causes it to flee away from you.

Like the other endemic life you encounter in Monster Hunter Wilds, take out your capture net before attempting to bring this creature. These creatures don’t drop any valuable items that could prove useful in future hunts, but they’ll make Dareel happy with how you were able to assist his research of the Oilwell Basin.

When you return to Dareel, he’ll reward you with 10 mighty seeds and five honey. The honey is an excellent item to turn into Mega Potions, which you’ll regularly use as you face off against stronger monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. The mighty seeds are equally strong, since they boost your strength for a limited time. They are great to use during a more dangerous hunt as you continue to fight stronger creatures. Expect to receive additional missions as you explore other regions and are charged with learning more about the endemic life within them.

