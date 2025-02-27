Many characters have requests for you in between tracking down large creatures in Monster Hunter Wilds. When speaking with Dareel shortly after you defeat the Doshaguma Alpha, he wants you to track down a smaller creature: a Tracktail Lizard.

Recommended Videos

The Tracktail Lizard is a type of endemic life, the smaller creatures you can find throughout the massive habitats you’re exploring. They’re not as large of a threat as the aggressive creatures you’re used to accepting quests for the Guild, but these creatures serve an important purpose that you can take advantage of, and Dareel wants to show you how important they are by tracking and capturing one for him.

Here’s what you need to know about how to capture a Tracktail Lizard in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to complete Dareel’s Research Report in Monster Hunter Wilds

Speak with Dareel to receive the side quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dareel gives you this quest, and then you’re off to find out how to track down a Tracktail Lizard. At first, he doesn’t provide any legitimate direction for you to find this creature. But if you speak with him a second time before you head out, he will give you a more direct answer. He suggests, “The Tracktail Lizards of the Windward Plains seem to favor the areas around oases.” You’ll want to find a small body of water in the desert, and that’ll be the best location to track these elusive creatures down.

You can find the Tracktail lizard on the far side of the Plains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your best bet is to head to region 13 in the plains. You can find this in the same area where you fought the Balahara, the Leviathan of the wastes. How you get over there is up to you, and because this is a side quest, this is an activity you can complete when you’re out fighting other monsters or working on the main quest. We’d recommend taking a break from that to track this creature down.

Before you reach the oases, you’ll want to equip your capture net. This is an item you can find in your inventory. It’s similar to switching ammunition on your Slinger in Monster Hunter Wilds. It’s an item you’ll always have available in your inventory, so you don’t have to make room for it, but ensuring you have it ready is a good idea.

Tracktail Lizards are elusive creatures, and they’re challenging to catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to do it before you set you because of how quick and nimble these Tracktail Lizards are on the sand. You might see these creatures from a distance, but as you get closer, they’re immediately alerted to your presence and bury themselves in the sand. Seeing them is much easier than catching them.

The best way to catch them is to have your catcher net ready, step off your mount, and sneak up on them by crouching down. They might stick their heads up, looking around as you get closer. If they’re already doing this, aim with your Slinger and attempt to catch one before they dive underneath the sand.

There’s a good chance you might miss one on your first attempt. Although frustrating, it’s not the end of the world. You can fast travel back to the base camp and then return to the oasis to find them again. Alternatively, you can search around the area or hunt a monster for the Tracktail Lizards to regain their confidence and return out of the sand. This part takes a lot of time, so don’t expect them to return immediately.

After you catch one, return to Dareel at the Plains base camp to show you’ve completed your task. Expect a few more smaller hunts where you have to sneak up on smaller creatures and bring them back to camp in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy