Guardian Seikret Feather location in Monster Hunter Wilds

There is a wide variety of materials to gather in Monster Hunter Wilds for crafting, many of which you can only obtain using a specific method. Some, like Guardian Seikret Feathers, can be tricky to track down, but we have the details to ensure you are hunting in the right place.

Monster Hunter Wilds materials are a vital crafting component when creating new armor and weapons, with Guardian Seikret Feathers required for the Guardian Seikret armor—which offers some of the best Thunder Resistance in the game.

Where to get Guardian Seikret Feathers in Monster Hunter Wilds

Rinse and repeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You obtain Guardian Seikret Feathers in the Ruins of Wyveria region in Monster Hunter Wilds. You visit this location in the main story, but once you progress to High Rank missions, the Ruins of Wyveria region is locked until you reach Hunter Rank 20 and complete the corresponding mission.

If you need Guardian Seikret feathers for an upgrade, there is still a quick way of farming for the item. To do this, speak to Alma and open the Quest Counter, head to Optional Quests, and select the ‘Spread Those Wings’ mission—with the task of slaying six Guardian Seikret.

When carving a carcass of a Guardian Seikret, there is a 70 percent chance of obtaining a Guardian Seikret feather, so you shouldn’t have difficulty securing the item. Guardian Seikret Feathers are also available as a completion reward for the ‘Spread Those Wings’ optional quest, boosting the chances of earning the item.

As the Ruins of Wyveria region is not available for free exploration in Low Rank, the only way to obtain Guardian Seikret Feathers is by completing Optional Quests in the region. If you want a change from the Spread Those Wings quest, you can find Guardian Seikrets in the environment in any quest in the region, but that process will be slower.

If you have already reached Hunter Rank 20 and can freely explore the Ruins of Wyveria, you can farm for Guardian Seikret Feathers freely in open exploration. However, the High Rank rewards for this small monster are different from the Guardian Seikret Feathers+ now the reward has a 70 percent chance of dropping.

To farm for Guardian Seikret Feathers+ easily, select the Small White Feathers Optional Quest with the task of slaying six Guardian Seikret. This can be much quicker than hunting for the small monsters openly in the environment, so it’s a great way to quickly earn the resource whenever it is needed for crafting.

