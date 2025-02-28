Firestone location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Firestones are one of the rarer gems in Monster Hunter Wilds that you’ll need to find to craft an abundance of Low Rank weapons and armor, but finding one is easier said than done.

You’d be amiss to think you could get it sooner, as you need Firestones to make the Quematrice weapon set, an early monster you can fight in the Plains area alongside the Ingot Graves armor. Try as you might, though, to find it in the Plains or even the Forest, getting a Firestone takes quite a bit of time.

How to get Firestone in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can only find Firestone in the Basin map in Monster Hunter Wilds, and it has a low chance of appearing when mining the various Mining Outcrops in the area on Low Rank.

The best places to find Mining Outcrops in abundance are Area 6 and Area 7 above ground, but if you have enough Cold Drinks to survive the volcanic heat, heading to Area 13, 16, and 17 deep in the Basin’s core is by far the best place not only to find Mining Outcrops but a higher chance of Firestone as well.

When you approach a Mining Outcrop that looks like a little blue icon on the map, you can interact with it to break it open and then take three random gems from inside. If you get a Firestone, your hunter will make a little animation and hold the Firestone above their head to celebrate finding the rare material.

If you clear out all the Mining Outcrops in the area, you’ll need to wait 15 to 30 minutes for them to respawn or go into a mission where they likely will reset during the fight, giving you a chance to mine them again before taking out your target.

You can make it easier to see mining Outcrops on the map by opening your main map and pressing the directional buttons on your controller or the A button on the keyboard to open a mini scrolling menu on the bottom left of your screen. From there, scroll right to Filter Icons and scroll down until you find the Mining Outcrop icon. You can make it the only icon on your mini-map to help you see every location through the clutter.

You’ll have a far easier time finding a Firestone once you reach High Rank, but by then, you don’t really need it anymore as harder-to-find gems like Novacrystals become a priority instead, on top of the various Monster Gems, Plates, and higher tier loot.

