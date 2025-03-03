Carbalite Ore location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Carbalite Ore is one of the few resources you can find as you explore Monster Hunter Wilds, and what you need to use in several weapon and armor crafting recipes. Tracking this mineral down is all about consistency, and knowing the right location of where you have to go.

You won’t find Carbalite Ore in every region, and it doesn’t always drop. You’ll have to search for it in specific areas. There are a few ways you can also increase the yield you receive whenever you hunt for it, giving you additional resources for any crafting project you want to set up with Gemma. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Carbalite Ore locations in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Carbalite Ore has a high chance of dropping from Mining Outcrops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Carbalite Ore is located in four of the five regions in Monster Hunter Wilds: Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Iceshard Cliffs, or Ruins of Wyveria. You won’t be able to find it if you’re searching in the Oilwell Basin, and you can avoid this region. Carbalite Ore could drop when mining at a Mining Outcrop resource location. There’s also a chance you might obtain Gracium along the way.

Carbalite Ore is a rarity six resource, making it an uncommon drop, but it’s entirely rare, not like the Dragonbone Relics that you might be trying to hunt down in bone piles. It’s used in a variety of crafting projects, such as any of the Hope weapons, Alloy, Ingot, or High Metal armor sets.

Because Carbalite Ore is a lower rarity than some other resources, completing optional quests is a good way to track it down. You may need to increase your hunter rank to reach a certain point where more are available.

For example, after completing the game and reaching hunter rank 42, there are multiple optional quests I have to hunt down particular monsters, and a handful of side objectives from other characters in Monster Hunter Wilds. Completing more character optional quests unlock monster hunts you can get from Alma, which may include Carbalite Ore as a reward. Challenging the Blangonga, Alpha Doshaguma, or Ajarakan could yield these rewards. Although the ore has a chance to drop from these missions, it’s not guaranteed.

The best way to get Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you’re looking for the best and quickest way to find Carbalite Ore, we recommend looting Mining Outcrops. These have a high chance for you to earn Carbalite Ore, and you’ll need to wait until you reach high rank regions. This is when crafting projects will require this resource, as well.

The Geology Charm increases the chances of looting from a bone pile or mining outcrops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When focusing on Mining Outcrops, stop by Gemma and have her craft the Geology Charm you can wear. This gives you the Geologist skill, and this increases the amount of items you’ll receive from mining outcrops. However, you do have to upgrade it to the Geology Charm III, and get the third Geologist buff for the Mining Outcrop bonus.

One of the better routes to obtain Mining Outcrops is through the Iceshard Cliffs. From the base camp, go through areas nine, eight, 19, 16, down through 15, 11, six, and then five through three. You can also put a base down at area one, Icy Shore, start there, and work your way up through the cliffs.

