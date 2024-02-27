Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Prize Leap rewards and milestones

A new event is coming right after Sticker Boom goes live.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 03:00 pm
An image of the Prize Leap event logo on a blue background in Monopoly GO.
Images via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports

Prize Leap is a new solo event in Monopoly GO starting on Feb. 27 and ending on March 1. It’s a shorter event than Moon Walkers, with fewer rewards and milestones, but it gives out a lot of Sticker Packs.

Recommended Videos

Monopoly GO’s Prize Leap event is all about Sticker Packs. On Feb. 27 at 2pm CT, the flash event Sticker Boom will go live, giving you 50 percent more Stickers in every pack you open. But Sticker Boom only works for an hour after you log in, so it’s best to wait for today’s tournament, Feb Frenzy, starting at 3pm CT. This way, you can get extra Stickers from both the solo event and the tournament at the same time. So, try to log in when both events are happening to make the most out of Sticker Boom.

Full list of Prize Leap rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Prize Leap wants you to land on corner squares like Go, Jail Visitors, Free Parking, and Jail to earn points, up to a total of 27,455 points. You can get up to 43 milestone rewards as you score, starting from just five points and going all the way up to 6,000. Below, you can see the full list of rewards for Prize Leap, including a table showing what prizes you get at each milestone.

  • 12,330 dice
  • 15 Cash rewards
  • 35 minutes of High Roller
  • 15 minutes of Cash Boost
  • 10 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Four Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star)
MilestonesPointsPrize Leap rewards
1515 dice
210Cash
315Green Sticker Pack (one star)
480120 dice
515Cash
620Green Sticker Pack (one star)
72510-minute Rent Frenzy
8180225 dice
93010-minute Cash Grab
1035Green Sticker Pack (one star)
114060 dice
1250Cash
13300350 dice
1455Cash
1550Five-minute Cash Boost
1660Cash
1770Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
18600700 dice
1970Cash
2080Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
21100Cash
221,2001,100 dice
2315015-minute High Roller
24140Cash
25175160 dice
26850Cash
27200Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
28300250 dice
29350Cash
301,600Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
31500Cash
32600Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
3340010-minute Cash Boost
34800Cash
352,5002,000 dice
361,000Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
3780020-minute High Roller
381,100Cash
392,200Cash
401,300850 dice
412,000Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
421,400Cash
436,0006,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 27, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Martian Mysteries rewards and milestones
The Martian Mysteries logo on an orange background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Martian Mysteries rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 27, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Martian Mysteries rewards and milestones
The Martian Mysteries logo on an orange background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Martian Mysteries rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 23, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.