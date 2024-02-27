All Monopoly GO Prize Leap rewards and milestones

Prize Leap is a new solo event in Monopoly GO starting on Feb. 27 and ending on March 1. It’s a shorter event than Moon Walkers, with fewer rewards and milestones, but it gives out a lot of Sticker Packs.

Monopoly GO’s Prize Leap event is all about Sticker Packs. On Feb. 27 at 2pm CT, the flash event Sticker Boom will go live, giving you 50 percent more Stickers in every pack you open. But Sticker Boom only works for an hour after you log in, so it’s best to wait for today’s tournament, Feb Frenzy, starting at 3pm CT. This way, you can get extra Stickers from both the solo event and the tournament at the same time. So, try to log in when both events are happening to make the most out of Sticker Boom.

Full list of Prize Leap rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Prize Leap wants you to land on corner squares like Go, Jail Visitors, Free Parking, and Jail to earn points, up to a total of 27,455 points. You can get up to 43 milestone rewards as you score, starting from just five points and going all the way up to 6,000. Below, you can see the full list of rewards for Prize Leap, including a table showing what prizes you get at each milestone.

12,330 dice

15 Cash rewards

35 minutes of High Roller

15 minutes of Cash Boost

10 minutes of Rent Frenzy

10 minutes of Cash Grab

Four Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)

One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)

Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star)