Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Moon Walkers rewards and milestones

Moon Walkers might be your last opportunity to grab loads of Peg-E Tokens for Prize Drop.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 10:00 am
An image with the Moon Walkers logo and keyart on a blue and purple background.
Image via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports

Monopoly GO’s Moon Walkers event offers another fantastic chance to earn rewards you wouldn’t regularly get for free. Roll dice and land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad squares to gather points. You’ll win dice, Peg-E Tokens, and Sticker Packs as you reach milestones. The event ends on Feb. 23.

Recommended Videos

Full list of Moon Walkers rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Moon Walkers, like President’s Trail, is a brief event but offers generous rewards, including over 16,000 free dice, three Purple Sticker Packs with five-star Stickers, and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens.

The challenge is that Prize Drop ends on Feb. 21 at 12pm CT, leaving you just a few hours to gather Peg-E Tokens and use them before the event ends. Afterward, any Peg-E Token rewards will automatically convert to Cash. It’s best to speed through this event when it starts to make the most of Prize Drop for extra rewards you can’t get with Cash. Below is the list of all rewards in Monopoly GO’s Moon Walkers, along with a breakdown of its 50 milestones.

  • 16,310 dice
  • 837 Peg-E Tokens
  • 12 Cash rewards
  • 30 minutes of High Roller
  • 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of Cash Boost
  • Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star)
MilestonesPointsMoon Walkers rewards
125Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
2207 Peg-E Tokens
34025 dice
445Cash
515090 dice
64010 Peg-E Tokens
75015-minute Rent Frenzy
855Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
965Cash
10375220 dice
116015 Peg-E Tokens
1275Cash
1390Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
148020 Peg-E Tokens
1510010-minute Cash Grab
16850475 dice
17100Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
18110Cash
1912050 dice
2011535 Peg-E Tokens
211,300700 dice
22150Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
23160Cash
2417555 Peg-E Tokens
25200Cash
262,000900 dice
27275Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
2830010-minute High Roller
2932585 Peg-E Tokens
30400100 dice
311,600Cash
32450150 dice
33500105 Peg-E Tokens
34650Cash
35750Five-minute Cash Boost
364,5001,800 dice
37800125 Peg-E Tokens
38900Cash
391,000Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
401,500Cash
4110,0003,500 dice
421,600Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
431,70020-minute High Roller
441,800170 Peg-E Tokens
457,000Cash
462,000800 dice
473,000Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
483,500210 Peg-E Tokens
494,000Cash
5017,5007,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)

To score big in Moon Walkers, aim for Railroad squares. These squares award the most points (five) and count towards the active tournament. This way, you earn for two events with one dice roll, saving dice over time. Also, use all your Peg-E Tokens before the Prize Drop ends to grab more free dice and Stickers.

related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones
The Capital's Cup logo in Monopoly GO over the tournament's featured image.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones
The White Hourse Race tournament logo in Monopoly Go on a blurry background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's President's Trail event logo on a blue and red background with stars.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 19, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones
The Capital's Cup logo in Monopoly GO over the tournament's featured image.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones
The White Hourse Race tournament logo in Monopoly Go on a blurry background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's President's Trail event logo on a blue and red background with stars.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 19, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 19, 2024

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.