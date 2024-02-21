Monopoly GO’s Moon Walkers event offers another fantastic chance to earn rewards you wouldn’t regularly get for free. Roll dice and land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad squares to gather points. You’ll win dice, Peg-E Tokens, and Sticker Packs as you reach milestones. The event ends on Feb. 23.

Recommended Videos

Full list of Moon Walkers rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Moon Walkers, like President’s Trail, is a brief event but offers generous rewards, including over 16,000 free dice, three Purple Sticker Packs with five-star Stickers, and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens.

The challenge is that Prize Drop ends on Feb. 21 at 12pm CT, leaving you just a few hours to gather Peg-E Tokens and use them before the event ends. Afterward, any Peg-E Token rewards will automatically convert to Cash. It’s best to speed through this event when it starts to make the most of Prize Drop for extra rewards you can’t get with Cash. Below is the list of all rewards in Monopoly GO’s Moon Walkers, along with a breakdown of its 50 milestones.

16,310 dice

837 Peg-E Tokens

12 Cash rewards

30 minutes of High Roller

15 minutes of Rent Frenzy

10 minutes of Cash Grab

Five minutes of Cash Boost

Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)

One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)

Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star)

Milestones Points Moon Walkers rewards 1 25 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 2 20 7 Peg-E Tokens 3 40 25 dice 4 45 Cash 5 150 90 dice 6 40 10 Peg-E Tokens 7 50 15-minute Rent Frenzy 8 55 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 9 65 Cash 10 375 220 dice 11 60 15 Peg-E Tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 14 80 20 Peg-E Tokens 15 100 10-minute Cash Grab 16 850 475 dice 17 100 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 18 110 Cash 19 120 50 dice 20 115 35 Peg-E Tokens 21 1,300 700 dice 22 150 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 23 160 Cash 24 175 55 Peg-E Tokens 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 900 dice 27 275 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 28 300 10-minute High Roller 29 325 85 Peg-E Tokens 30 400 100 dice 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 150 dice 33 500 105 Peg-E Tokens 34 650 Cash 35 750 Five-minute Cash Boost 36 4,500 1,800 dice 37 800 125 Peg-E Tokens 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 40 1,500 Cash 41 10,000 3,500 dice 42 1,600 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 43 1,700 20-minute High Roller 44 1,800 170 Peg-E Tokens 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 dice 47 3,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 48 3,500 210 Peg-E Tokens 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)

To score big in Moon Walkers, aim for Railroad squares. These squares award the most points (five) and count towards the active tournament. This way, you earn for two events with one dice roll, saving dice over time. Also, use all your Peg-E Tokens before the Prize Drop ends to grab more free dice and Stickers.