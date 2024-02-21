Monopoly GO’s Moon Walkers event offers another fantastic chance to earn rewards you wouldn’t regularly get for free. Roll dice and land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad squares to gather points. You’ll win dice, Peg-E Tokens, and Sticker Packs as you reach milestones. The event ends on Feb. 23.
Full list of Moon Walkers rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Moon Walkers, like President’s Trail, is a brief event but offers generous rewards, including over 16,000 free dice, three Purple Sticker Packs with five-star Stickers, and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens.
The challenge is that Prize Drop ends on Feb. 21 at 12pm CT, leaving you just a few hours to gather Peg-E Tokens and use them before the event ends. Afterward, any Peg-E Token rewards will automatically convert to Cash. It’s best to speed through this event when it starts to make the most of Prize Drop for extra rewards you can’t get with Cash. Below is the list of all rewards in Monopoly GO’s Moon Walkers, along with a breakdown of its 50 milestones.
- 16,310 dice
- 837 Peg-E Tokens
- 12 Cash rewards
- 30 minutes of High Roller
- 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 10 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of Cash Boost
- Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
- Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star)
|Milestones
|Points
|Moon Walkers rewards
|1
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|2
|20
|7 Peg-E Tokens
|3
|40
|25 dice
|4
|45
|Cash
|5
|150
|90 dice
|6
|40
|10 Peg-E Tokens
|7
|50
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|55
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|9
|65
|Cash
|10
|375
|220 dice
|11
|60
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|14
|80
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|15
|100
|10-minute Cash Grab
|16
|850
|475 dice
|17
|100
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|18
|110
|Cash
|19
|120
|50 dice
|20
|115
|35 Peg-E Tokens
|21
|1,300
|700 dice
|22
|150
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|23
|160
|Cash
|24
|175
|55 Peg-E Tokens
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|900 dice
|27
|275
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|28
|300
|10-minute High Roller
|29
|325
|85 Peg-E Tokens
|30
|400
|100 dice
|31
|1,600
|Cash
|32
|450
|150 dice
|33
|500
|105 Peg-E Tokens
|34
|650
|Cash
|35
|750
|Five-minute Cash Boost
|36
|4,500
|1,800 dice
|37
|800
|125 Peg-E Tokens
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|40
|1,500
|Cash
|41
|10,000
|3,500 dice
|42
|1,600
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|43
|1,700
|20-minute High Roller
|44
|1,800
|170 Peg-E Tokens
|45
|7,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 dice
|47
|3,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|48
|3,500
|210 Peg-E Tokens
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|7,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
To score big in Moon Walkers, aim for Railroad squares. These squares award the most points (five) and count towards the active tournament. This way, you earn for two events with one dice roll, saving dice over time. Also, use all your Peg-E Tokens before the Prize Drop ends to grab more free dice and Stickers.