Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones

Win sweet rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 10, 2024 10:00 am
Mr. Monopoly in race car
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Monopoly GO solo event called Winners’ Avenue has rolled in, featuring more Hot Rod Partner tokens, Dice, Stickers, and other special events. 

Recommended Videos

Partner Monopoly GO Hot Rod tokens remain a top priority for many players, including myself, with the new Winners’ Avenue solo event showcasing hundreds of the tokens. Only 18 days remain before a new Sticker album drops, making the new Wild Stickers a highly sought-after commodity. With the Origins season ending soon, a Golden Blitz should be dropping soon. 

Full list of Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly and dog in winners circle
It’s time to cash-in on rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Winners’ Avenue rewards showcase 3,880 Hot Rod Partner tokens, up to 16,140 Dice, five-star Sticker packs, and Cash. The solo event also contains two High Roller special events, along with Cash Grab, Rent Frenzy, and Cash Boost.

MilestonesTokens/PointsWinners’ Avenue rewards
One1080 Hot Rot tokens
TwoFiveGreen Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
ThreeFive25 Dice
Four15100 Hot Rod tokens
Five3090 Dice
Six10Cash
Seven15150 Hot Rod tokens
Eight10Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Nine15Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1090225 Dice
1110180 Hot Rod tokens
1220Cash
1320Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1420220 Hot Rod tokens
1520Cash
16200475 Dice
1720250 Hot Rod tokens
1825Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
1930Cash Boost for five minutes
2025Cash
21300650 Dice
2235280 Hot Rod tokens
2340Cash
2440Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
2545Cash
26465900 Dice
2770High Roller for 10 minutes
2880Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
2985125 Dice
3095320 Hot Rod tokens
31345Cash
32105150 Dice
33115Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
34150Cash
35200400 Hot Rod tokens
361,1552,000 Dice
37185Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
38210Cash
39230Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
40350500 Hot Rod tokens
412,3103,500 Dice
42375High Roller for 20 minutes
43415600 Hot Rod tokens
44440Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
451,850Cash
46465500 Dice
47695Cash
48810800 Hot Rod tokens
49925Cash Grab for 15 minutes
504,0507,500 Dice

When do Winners’ Avenue rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards will end on March 12 at around 8:58am CT, with the solo event starting on March 10 at 10am CT. The solo event will run alongside two Monopoly GO tournaments and the Hot Rod Partner event.

Are the Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards worth playing?

With a Wild Sticker offered as one of the Partner event rewards, I’d recommend playing for the Winners’ Avenue rewards. Even if you are low on Dice, there are still a couple hundred Hot Rod Tokens located behind the first 11 milestones. And should luck be on your side, the Partner spin could unlock even more Dice and Cash. For those who are flush on Dice, take advantage of the High Roller special events located at milestones 27 and 42.

How to play for the best Winners’ Avenue rewards in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly and dog in winners circle
Increase multiplier when near Tax tiles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for the Monopoly GO solo event is to land on a Utility or Tax tile, earning points/tokens that go toward unlocking milestones and Winners’ Avenue rewards.

  • Tax tile rewards: Three tokens/points
  • Utility rewards: Two tokens/points
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 9, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly at desk in GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 9, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Twist to the Top rewards and milestones leaderboard
Cars getting built on Monopoly GO board
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Twist to the Top rewards and milestones leaderboard
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 9, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly at desk in GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 9, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Twist to the Top rewards and milestones leaderboard
Cars getting built on Monopoly GO board
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Twist to the Top rewards and milestones leaderboard
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 8, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.