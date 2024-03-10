Monopoly GO: Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones

A new Monopoly GO solo event called Winners’ Avenue has rolled in, featuring more Hot Rod Partner tokens, Dice, Stickers, and other special events.
Partner Monopoly GO Hot Rod tokens remain a top priority for many players, including myself, with the new Winners’ Avenue solo event showcasing hundreds of the tokens. Only 18 days remain before a new Sticker album drops, making the new Wild Stickers a highly sought-after commodity. With the Origins season ending soon, a Golden Blitz should be dropping soon.
Full list of Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
The Winners’ Avenue rewards showcase 3,880 Hot Rod Partner tokens, up to 16,140 Dice, five-star Sticker packs, and Cash. The solo event also contains two High Roller special events, along with Cash Grab, Rent Frenzy, and Cash Boost.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Winners’ Avenue rewards
|One
|10
|80 Hot Rot tokens
|Two
|Five
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|Five
|25 Dice
|Four
|15
|100 Hot Rod tokens
|Five
|30
|90 Dice
|Six
|10
|Cash
|Seven
|15
|150 Hot Rod tokens
|Eight
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Nine
|15
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|
|10
|90
|225 Dice
|11
|10
|180 Hot Rod tokens
|12
|20
|Cash
|13
|20
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|14
|20
|220 Hot Rod tokens
|15
|20
|Cash
|16
|200
|475 Dice
|17
|20
|250 Hot Rod tokens
|18
|25
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|19
|30
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|
|20
|25
|Cash
|21
|300
|650 Dice
|22
|35
|280 Hot Rod tokens
|23
|40
|Cash
|24
|40
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|25
|45
|Cash
|26
|465
|900 Dice
|27
|70
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|28
|80
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|29
|85
|125 Dice
|
|30
|95
|320 Hot Rod tokens
|31
|345
|Cash
|32
|105
|150 Dice
|33
|115
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|34
|150
|Cash
|35
|200
|400 Hot Rod tokens
|36
|1,155
|2,000 Dice
|37
|185
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|38
|210
|Cash
|39
|230
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|
|40
|350
|500 Hot Rod tokens
|41
|2,310
|3,500 Dice
|42
|375
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|43
|415
|600 Hot Rod tokens
|44
|440
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|45
|1,850
|Cash
|46
|465
|500 Dice
|47
|695
|Cash
|48
|810
|800 Hot Rod tokens
|49
|925
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|50
|4,050
|7,500 Dice
When do Winners’ Avenue rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards will end on March 12 at around 8:58am CT, with the solo event starting on March 10 at 10am CT. The solo event will run alongside two Monopoly GO tournaments and the Hot Rod Partner event.
Are the Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards worth playing?
With a Wild Sticker offered as one of the Partner event rewards, I’d recommend playing for the Winners’ Avenue rewards. Even if you are low on Dice, there are still a couple hundred Hot Rod Tokens located behind the first 11 milestones. And should luck be on your side, the Partner spin could unlock even more Dice and Cash. For those who are flush on Dice, take advantage of the High Roller special events located at milestones 27 and 42.
How to play for the best Winners’ Avenue rewards in Monopoly GO
The objective for the Monopoly GO solo event is to land on a Utility or Tax tile, earning points/tokens that go toward unlocking milestones and Winners’ Avenue rewards.
- Tax tile rewards: Three tokens/points
- Utility rewards: Two tokens/points