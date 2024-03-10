Monopoly GO: Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones

A new Monopoly GO solo event called Winners’ Avenue has rolled in, featuring more Hot Rod Partner tokens, Dice, Stickers, and other special events.

Partner Monopoly GO Hot Rod tokens remain a top priority for many players, including myself, with the new Winners’ Avenue solo event showcasing hundreds of the tokens. Only 18 days remain before a new Sticker album drops, making the new Wild Stickers a highly sought-after commodity. With the Origins season ending soon, a Golden Blitz should be dropping soon.

Full list of Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to cash-in on rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Winners’ Avenue rewards showcase 3,880 Hot Rod Partner tokens, up to 16,140 Dice, five-star Sticker packs, and Cash. The solo event also contains two High Roller special events, along with Cash Grab, Rent Frenzy, and Cash Boost.

Milestones Tokens/Points Winners’ Avenue rewards One 10 80 Hot Rot tokens Two Five Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three Five 25 Dice Four 15 100 Hot Rod tokens Five 30 90 Dice Six 10 Cash Seven 15 150 Hot Rod tokens Eight 10 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Nine 15 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 10 90 225 Dice 11 10 180 Hot Rod tokens 12 20 Cash 13 20 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 14 20 220 Hot Rod tokens 15 20 Cash 16 200 475 Dice 17 20 250 Hot Rod tokens 18 25 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 19 30 Cash Boost for five minutes 20 25 Cash 21 300 650 Dice 22 35 280 Hot Rod tokens 23 40 Cash 24 40 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 25 45 Cash 26 465 900 Dice 27 70 High Roller for 10 minutes 28 80 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 29 85 125 Dice 30 95 320 Hot Rod tokens 31 345 Cash 32 105 150 Dice 33 115 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 34 150 Cash 35 200 400 Hot Rod tokens 36 1,155 2,000 Dice 37 185 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 38 210 Cash 39 230 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 40 350 500 Hot Rod tokens 41 2,310 3,500 Dice 42 375 High Roller for 20 minutes 43 415 600 Hot Rod tokens 44 440 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 45 1,850 Cash 46 465 500 Dice 47 695 Cash 48 810 800 Hot Rod tokens 49 925 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 50 4,050 7,500 Dice

When do Winners’ Avenue rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards will end on March 12 at around 8:58am CT, with the solo event starting on March 10 at 10am CT. The solo event will run alongside two Monopoly GO tournaments and the Hot Rod Partner event.

Are the Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards worth playing?

With a Wild Sticker offered as one of the Partner event rewards, I’d recommend playing for the Winners’ Avenue rewards. Even if you are low on Dice, there are still a couple hundred Hot Rod Tokens located behind the first 11 milestones. And should luck be on your side, the Partner spin could unlock even more Dice and Cash. For those who are flush on Dice, take advantage of the High Roller special events located at milestones 27 and 42.

How to play for the best Winners’ Avenue rewards in Monopoly GO

Increase multiplier when near Tax tiles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for the Monopoly GO solo event is to land on a Utility or Tax tile, earning points/tokens that go toward unlocking milestones and Winners’ Avenue rewards.