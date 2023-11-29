Monopoly GO Uncharted Adventures: Rewards list and milestones

It's time to farm more dice and get a bunch of rewards!

Uncharted Adventures is the new Monopoly GO event debuting on Nov. 29. This event’s rewards include milestones that reward you with dice, game cash, and PEG-E tokens for you to go after. We have the full list of rewards for you here.

Uncharted Adventures is your best chance to stock up dice, PEG-E tokens, and cash in a huge sum of money in Monopoly GO. To participate in the event, you need to have progressed at least to the third board, Venice. Once you reach this level, the event becomes automatically active.

As you play on the board, you’ll earn Compass tokens just by rolling dice, as usual, and landing on specific tiles that award these tokens. Get lucky, and you’ll score extra rewards, boosting your chances to breeze through the event. Remember to use the highest dice multiplier you have available to increase the number of rewards you get from the tiles.

Monopoly GO Uncharted Adventures full rewards list and milestones

Here’s the full list of Uncharted Adventures rewards, sorted by milestone:

10 Dice (five Compass) 5 PEG-E Tokens (five Compass) Cash (10 Compass) 1-Star Sticker Pack (10 Compass) 70 Dice (65 Compass) 8 PEG-E tokens (15 Compass) Cash (20 Compass) 1-Star Sticker Pack (20 Compass) Cash (25 Compass) 220 Dice (180 Compass) 12 PEG-E Tokens (25 Compass) 10-minute Cash Grab event (30 Compass) 1-star Sticker Pack (35 Compass) 15 PEG-E Tokens (40 Compass) 450 dice (350 Compass)

Big reward: 7,000 dice, one 4-star Sticker pack.

Thanks to itsjake on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.

How to earn rewards in Uncharted Adventures in Monopoly GO

You earn rewards in Monopoly GO‘s Uncharted Adventures automatically as you collect Compass tokens while playing on the board. Once you collect enough tokens to fill up the bar at the top center of your screen, a reward window will pop up and show you what you got.

The tiles that give you Compass tokens are corner squares:

GO square (four Compass)

(four Compass) Free Parking square (four Compass)

(four Compass) Go to Jail square (four Compass)

(four Compass) Just Visiting square (four Compass)

When does Monopoly GO Uncharted Adventures end?

Uncharted Adventures ends on Dec. 1 at 1pm CT. If developer Scopely follows the same release pattern it has been following for the past few Monopoly GO events, that’s also when the next main event will start.

This story is developing.