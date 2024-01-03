Monopoly GO: Toy Soldier rewards and milestones in tournament

A returning Monopoly GO tournament called Toy Soldiers will run from Jan. 3 to 4, showcasing five Sticker packs before the Heartfelt Holiday album season is over and Dice.

The returning Toy Soldiers tournament in Monopoly GO is an improvement over the tournament that first appeared in December. The total Dice you can earn was increased to 3,440 and there are only 25 milestones. There are five total Sticker packs: two four-star, one three-star, one two-star, and one one-star. Five packs is on the lower end but having two four-star Sticker packs is nice for players like myself who are attempting to complete albums before the Heartfelt Holiday Sticker season is over.

Full list of Toy Soldier rewards and milestones

Toy Soldiers leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The Monopoly GO Toy Soldier tournament runs alongside the Heartfelt Holidays solo event that ends on Jan. 4. A Golden Blitz will also start with the tournament and don’t forget to trade Stickers for Stars to unlock a safe before the Sticker album season comes to a close. Here are all the Monopoly GO Toy Soldier rewards and milestones for the January tournament.

Milestones Tokens/Points Toy Soldier rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers rewards and milestones

Is the Toy Soldier tournament worth playing?

With the Heartfelt Holiday Sticker season ending on Jan. 4, I highly recommend playing if you are only missing a single sticker that is a four-star or less. For casual play, I wouldn’t push past milestone 13 as the Tokens/Points needed to unlock milestones increase greater than what the rewards offer.

How to play the Toy Soldier tournament in Monopoly GO

Toy Soldiers tokens | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The goal of the Monopoly GO Toy Soldier tournament is to land on a Railroad tile, which opens either the Bank Heist or Shutdown minigame. Tokens earned are greater within a Bank Heist, especially during a Mega Hiest special event.

Bank Heist Toy Soldier rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Toy Soldier rewards