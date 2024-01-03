Monopoly GO: Toy Soldier rewards and milestones in tournament

A returning Monopoly GO tournament called Toy Soldiers will run from Jan. 3 to 4, showcasing five Sticker packs before the Heartfelt Holiday album season is over and Dice.
The returning Toy Soldiers tournament in Monopoly GO is an improvement over the tournament that first appeared in December. The total Dice you can earn was increased to 3,440 and there are only 25 milestones. There are five total Sticker packs: two four-star, one three-star, one two-star, and one one-star. Five packs is on the lower end but having two four-star Sticker packs is nice for players like myself who are attempting to complete albums before the Heartfelt Holiday Sticker season is over.
Full list of Toy Soldier rewards and milestones
The Monopoly GO Toy Soldier tournament runs alongside the Heartfelt Holidays solo event that ends on Jan. 4. A Golden Blitz will also start with the tournament and don’t forget to trade Stickers for Stars to unlock a safe before the Sticker album season comes to a close. Here are all the Monopoly GO Toy Soldier rewards and milestones for the January tournament.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Toy Soldier rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
Is the Toy Soldier tournament worth playing?
With the Heartfelt Holiday Sticker season ending on Jan. 4, I highly recommend playing if you are only missing a single sticker that is a four-star or less. For casual play, I wouldn’t push past milestone 13 as the Tokens/Points needed to unlock milestones increase greater than what the rewards offer.
How to play the Toy Soldier tournament in Monopoly GO
The goal of the Monopoly GO Toy Soldier tournament is to land on a Railroad tile, which opens either the Bank Heist or Shutdown minigame. Tokens earned are greater within a Bank Heist, especially during a Mega Hiest special event.
Bank Heist Toy Soldier rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Toy Soldier rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens