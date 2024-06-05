Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards and milestones guide (June 5 to 6)

If someone tells you today’s Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO is unique or special, they’re lying. It’s the same event you already played on June 3. But hey, that doesn’t mean the tournament is bad. In fact, I think it’s even better because it’s shorter and easier to complete.

When you log into Monopoly GO, you’ll see the event lasts until June 6. There are only 25 milestones, but they offer a total of 3,440 free dice rolls and two Blue Sticker Packs, which I’ll gladly take since it’s one of our last opportunities to grab Stickers before the Making Music album ends. Here’s everything else in the event, broken down per milestone.

All Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards, per milestone

Pod Pursuit milestones Rewards Points required 1 40 dice 55 2 Green Sticker Pack 40 3 70 dice 90 4 High Roller for five minutes 130 5 80 dice 110 6 Cash 150 7 Orange Sticker Pack 200 8 Mega Heist for 15 minutes 250 9 Pink Sticker Pack 225 10 175 dice 275 11 Cash 300 12 Blue Sticker Pack 400 13 250 dice 375 14 Cash 425 15 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 500 16 375 dice 600 17 Blue Sticker Pack 550 18 Cash 700 19 500 dice 800 20 Cash 1,000 21 Cash 900 22 750 dice 1,300 23 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 1,500 24 Cash 1,800 25 1,200 dice 2,000

Completing Pod Pursuit shouldn’t be hard, considering you need a total of 14,675 points to finish it. To put it in perspective using high roll multipliers, that’s around 74 dice rolls using x100 and scoring only 200 points per play, or just slightly more than a single dice roll using a High Roller boosted x1,000 multiplier scoring a Mega Heist during Bank Heist. If you have a massive dice bank and huge luck, you have a chance to complete it in one play this way, and you can grab both boosts early in this event.

If that’s not you, I recommend playing it slow and stopping once you reach a dice reward from a milestone that was hard for you to complete. This way, you’ll keep your dice safe instead of wasting them on non-dice rewards.

If you’re not worried about dice, it’s also fine to skip this tournament entirely and save them for tomorrow. That’s because June 6 is when the new Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt event, Martian Treasures, kicks off. When it goes live, all top events and tournaments will have pickaxe tokens in their rewards, which you’ll be able to spend on the treasure hunt to get closer to a Wild Sticker. So, if you don’t need four-star stickers today and the dice rewards from Pod Pursuit aren’t that valuable to you, save your dice for tomorrow.

