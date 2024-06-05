The Pod Pursuit logo in gold and white with a racing pod next to it.
Image via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards and milestones guide (June 5 to 6)

Pod Pursuit is back again, and it's as familiar as it's ever been.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 11:11 am

If someone tells you today’s Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO is unique or special, they’re lying. It’s the same event you already played on June 3. But hey, that doesn’t mean the tournament is bad. In fact, I think it’s even better because it’s shorter and easier to complete.

Recommended Videos

When you log into Monopoly GO, you’ll see the event lasts until June 6. There are only 25 milestones, but they offer a total of 3,440 free dice rolls and two Blue Sticker Packs, which I’ll gladly take since it’s one of our last opportunities to grab Stickers before the Making Music album ends. Here’s everything else in the event, broken down per milestone.

All Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards, per milestone

Mrs. Monopoly and friend racing in pods
You don’t have to rush if you don’t want to. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Pod Pursuit milestonesRewardsPoints required
140 dice55
2Green Sticker Pack40
370 dice90
4High Roller for five minutes130
580 dice110
6Cash150
7Orange Sticker Pack200
8Mega Heist for 15 minutes250
9Pink Sticker Pack225
10175 dice275
11Cash300
12Blue Sticker Pack400
13250 dice375
14Cash425
15Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes500
16375 dice600
17Blue Sticker Pack550
18Cash700
19500 dice800
20Cash1,000
21Cash900
22750 dice1,300
23Cash Grab for 15 minutes1,500
24Cash1,800
251,200 dice2,000

Completing Pod Pursuit shouldn’t be hard, considering you need a total of 14,675 points to finish it. To put it in perspective using high roll multipliers, that’s around 74 dice rolls using x100 and scoring only 200 points per play, or just slightly more than a single dice roll using a High Roller boosted x1,000 multiplier scoring a Mega Heist during Bank Heist. If you have a massive dice bank and huge luck, you have a chance to complete it in one play this way, and you can grab both boosts early in this event.

If that’s not you, I recommend playing it slow and stopping once you reach a dice reward from a milestone that was hard for you to complete. This way, you’ll keep your dice safe instead of wasting them on non-dice rewards.

If you’re not worried about dice, it’s also fine to skip this tournament entirely and save them for tomorrow. That’s because June 6 is when the new Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt event, Martian Treasures, kicks off. When it goes live, all top events and tournaments will have pickaxe tokens in their rewards, which you’ll be able to spend on the treasure hunt to get closer to a Wild Sticker. So, if you don’t need four-star stickers today and the dice rewards from Pod Pursuit aren’t that valuable to you, save your dice for tomorrow.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.