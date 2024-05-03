Gnome Token on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO: Great Guac-off rewards and milestones

Stock up on Pickaxe tokens and start digging for rewards.
Published: May 3, 2024 09:25 am

A Monopoly GO tournament called the Great Guac-off joins the Treasure Hunt launch, featuring Pickaxe tokens, dice, Stickers, and flash events.

The rewards in Monopoly GO are flowing with the launch of the Nocturnal Treasures Hunt that began on May 3. Players can earn Pickaxe tokens needed for the Treasure Hunt with minor events like the Lucha Libra Loot solo event and the Great Gauc-off. Hunts are my favorite main event, especially since Nocturnal Treasures contains a Wild Sticker as a reward for completing level 20. The Great Guac-off Monopoly GO event is an excellent way to acquire Pickaxe tokens needed to begin completing Hunt levels.

All Great Guac-off Monopoly GO rewards

Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Scoop up Pickaxe tokens to earn even more rewards through the Treasure Hunt.

The Great Guac-off features rewards like up to 4,000 dice, 85 Pickaxe tokens, four Sticker packs, and cash for completing all 30 milestones. The Monopoly GO tournament also includes flash events like High Roller through milestone six and Mega Heist through milestone 17. All of the early Great Guac-off rewards were data mined by the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the tournament goes live.

One30Three Pickaxe tokens
Two6050 Dice
Three40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four10075 Dice
Five140Four Pickaxe tokens
Six175High Roller for five minutes
Seven140Five Pickaxe tokens
Eight180Orange Sticker Pack (two-star
Nine190Six Pickaxe tokens
10200175 Dice
11220Seven Pickaxe tokens
12230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
13240175 Dice
14300Eight Pickaxe tokens
15400275 Dice
1637510 Pickaxe tokens
17425Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
2065015 Pickaxe tokens
21550Cash
22700Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
23800Cash
241,000650 Dice
2590020 Pickaxe tokens
261,300Cash
271,500900 Dice
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice

For a tournament like the Great Guac-off, players will want to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile to earn points that unlock milestones and rewards. Points are earned through the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist and are directly tied to your performance. A tournament may have double points for a Bank Heist but that isn’t the case with the Great Guac-off.

Bank Heist Great Guac-off rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens/points
  • Large Heist: Six tokens/points
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Great Guac-off rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens/points
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

Great Guac-off Monopoly GO tips and strategies

Finishing a tournament like the Great Guac-off isn’t hard to do if you have the dice rolls. Despite the ease of completing the event, I wouldn’t recommend wasting rolls to complete it. Milestone 25 is the real cut-off as it’s the last of the Pickaxe token rewards and any dice you earn through milestones 26 to 30 will likely replace what you already rolled to complete the Monopoly GO tournament.

Take advantage of flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist to unlock more Great Guac-off rewards. I recommend rolling at a consistent multiplier of no less than 10 unless you’ve unlocked High Roller. My personal preference is to roll at a Monopoly GO multiplier of 20 if I have a minimum of 4,000 dice rolls saved up.

related content
Read Article Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones
The Lucha Libre Loot keyart in Monopoly GO on a blurry background with the same colors.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 3, 2024
Read Article How to get free pickaxes in Monopoly GO (May 2024)
A pickaxe token on a grey map background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get free pickaxes in Monopoly GO (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 3, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 3, 2024
