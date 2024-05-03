Monopoly GO: Great Guac-off rewards and milestones

A Monopoly GO tournament called the Great Guac-off joins the Treasure Hunt launch, featuring Pickaxe tokens, dice, Stickers, and flash events.
The rewards in Monopoly GO are flowing with the launch of the Nocturnal Treasures Hunt that began on May 3. Players can earn Pickaxe tokens needed for the Treasure Hunt with minor events like the Lucha Libra Loot solo event and the Great Gauc-off. Hunts are my favorite main event, especially since Nocturnal Treasures contains a Wild Sticker as a reward for completing level 20. The Great Guac-off Monopoly GO event is an excellent way to acquire Pickaxe tokens needed to begin completing Hunt levels.
All Great Guac-off Monopoly GO rewards
The Great Guac-off features rewards like up to 4,000 dice, 85 Pickaxe tokens, four Sticker packs, and cash for completing all 30 milestones. The Monopoly GO tournament also includes flash events like High Roller through milestone six and Mega Heist through milestone 17. All of the early Great Guac-off rewards were data mined by the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the tournament goes live.
|One
|30
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Two
|60
|50 Dice
|Three
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|100
|75 Dice
|Five
|140
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Six
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star
|Nine
|190
|Six Pickaxe tokens
|10
|200
|175 Dice
|
|11
|220
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|12
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|13
|240
|175 Dice
|14
|300
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|17
|425
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 Dice
|25
|900
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|900 Dice
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
For a tournament like the Great Guac-off, players will want to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile to earn points that unlock milestones and rewards. Points are earned through the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist and are directly tied to your performance. A tournament may have double points for a Bank Heist but that isn’t the case with the Great Guac-off.
Bank Heist Great Guac-off rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens/points
- Large Heist: Six tokens/points
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points
Shutdown Great Guac-off rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens/points
- Shutdown success: Four tokens/points
Great Guac-off Monopoly GO tips and strategies
Finishing a tournament like the Great Guac-off isn’t hard to do if you have the dice rolls. Despite the ease of completing the event, I wouldn’t recommend wasting rolls to complete it. Milestone 25 is the real cut-off as it’s the last of the Pickaxe token rewards and any dice you earn through milestones 26 to 30 will likely replace what you already rolled to complete the Monopoly GO tournament.
Take advantage of flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist to unlock more Great Guac-off rewards. I recommend rolling at a consistent multiplier of no less than 10 unless you’ve unlocked High Roller. My personal preference is to roll at a Monopoly GO multiplier of 20 if I have a minimum of 4,000 dice rolls saved up.