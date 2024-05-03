Monopoly GO: Great Guac-off rewards and milestones

A Monopoly GO tournament called the Great Guac-off joins the Treasure Hunt launch, featuring Pickaxe tokens, dice, Stickers, and flash events.

The rewards in Monopoly GO are flowing with the launch of the Nocturnal Treasures Hunt that began on May 3. Players can earn Pickaxe tokens needed for the Treasure Hunt with minor events like the Lucha Libra Loot solo event and the Great Gauc-off. Hunts are my favorite main event, especially since Nocturnal Treasures contains a Wild Sticker as a reward for completing level 20. The Great Guac-off Monopoly GO event is an excellent way to acquire Pickaxe tokens needed to begin completing Hunt levels.

All Great Guac-off Monopoly GO rewards

Scoop up Pickaxe tokens to earn even more rewards through the Treasure Hunt. Image via Scopely

The Great Guac-off features rewards like up to 4,000 dice, 85 Pickaxe tokens, four Sticker packs, and cash for completing all 30 milestones. The Monopoly GO tournament also includes flash events like High Roller through milestone six and Mega Heist through milestone 17. All of the early Great Guac-off rewards were data mined by the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the tournament goes live.

One 30 Three Pickaxe tokens Two 60 50 Dice Three 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 100 75 Dice Five 140 Four Pickaxe tokens Six 175 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 Five Pickaxe tokens Eight 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star Nine 190 Six Pickaxe tokens 10 200 175 Dice 11 220 Seven Pickaxe tokens 12 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 13 240 175 Dice 14 300 Eight Pickaxe tokens 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 10 Pickaxe tokens 17 425 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 15 Pickaxe tokens 21 550 Cash 22 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 Dice 25 900 20 Pickaxe tokens 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 900 Dice 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice

For a tournament like the Great Guac-off, players will want to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile to earn points that unlock milestones and rewards. Points are earned through the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist and are directly tied to your performance. A tournament may have double points for a Bank Heist but that isn’t the case with the Great Guac-off.

Bank Heist Great Guac-off rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens/points

Large Heist: Six tokens/points

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points

Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Great Guac-off rewards

Blocked: Two tokens/points

Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

Great Guac-off Monopoly GO tips and strategies

Finishing a tournament like the Great Guac-off isn’t hard to do if you have the dice rolls. Despite the ease of completing the event, I wouldn’t recommend wasting rolls to complete it. Milestone 25 is the real cut-off as it’s the last of the Pickaxe token rewards and any dice you earn through milestones 26 to 30 will likely replace what you already rolled to complete the Monopoly GO tournament.

Take advantage of flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist to unlock more Great Guac-off rewards. I recommend rolling at a consistent multiplier of no less than 10 unless you’ve unlocked High Roller. My personal preference is to roll at a Monopoly GO multiplier of 20 if I have a minimum of 4,000 dice rolls saved up.

