Monopoly GO: Eternal Games rewards and milestones (April 9 to 10)

A 24-hour Eternal Games tournament will drop into Monopoly GO from April 9 to 10, showcasing up to 4,420 Dice and 1,780 Mr. M Partner tokens.
Heading into the final two days of the Fountain Partners event in Monopoly GO, Scopely has added a one-day tournament packed with rewards behind 30 milestones. The Eternal Games event will run alongside the Sphinx Scramble solo event, increasing your chances of earning Mr. M Partner tokens, which can result in more Dice and Sticker rewards. And don’t miss out on the High Roller flash event on April 9, which drops a few hours after the Eternal Games tournament starts, to increase your rewards even more by jacking up the Dice multiplier to the maximum.
All Monopoly GO Eternal Games rewards and milestones
The total rewards that you can earn from the Eternal Games tournament in Monopoly GO are 4,420 Dice, six Sticker packs, 1,780 Mr. M Partner tokens, and cash.
|Monopoly GO milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Eternal Games reward
|One
|45
|120 Partner tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|90
|140 Partner tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 partner tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice
|
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Partner tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice
|16
|450
|280 Partner tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice
|
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|21
|900
|400 Partner tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|1,200
|650 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|500 Partner tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice
When do Eternal Games rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Eternal Games rewards come to an end on April 10 at around 1:58pm CT. Once the Monopoly GO tournament is over, you receive additional rewards based on your leaderboard placement.
How to get the most Monopoly GO rewards through Eternal Games
The best way to climb a tournament leaderboard is to play for a dedicated portion of time after the tournament drops into Monopoly GO. I recommend rolling around 300 to 400 Dice with a multiplier of 10 to 20, which should rank you within the top 10 of the Eternal Games leaderboard. Finishing in the top 10 will guarantee additional rewards like Dice and Stickers. Be sure to take advantage of Flash events, too, like the High Roller event dropping into Monopoly GO on April 9. And always try to maximize tokens/points from the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist.
Bank Heist Eternal Games rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Eternal Games rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens