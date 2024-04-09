Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Eternal Games rewards and milestones (April 9 to 10)

Roll into Partner tokens, Dice, and more.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 01:09 pm
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A 24-hour Eternal Games tournament will drop into Monopoly GO from April 9 to 10, showcasing up to 4,420 Dice and 1,780 Mr. M Partner tokens.

Heading into the final two days of the Fountain Partners event in Monopoly GO, Scopely has added a one-day tournament packed with rewards behind 30 milestones. The Eternal Games event will run alongside the Sphinx Scramble solo event, increasing your chances of earning Mr. M Partner tokens, which can result in more Dice and Sticker rewards. And don’t miss out on the High Roller flash event on April 9, which drops a few hours after the Eternal Games tournament starts, to increase your rewards even more by jacking up the Dice multiplier to the maximum.

All Monopoly GO Eternal Games rewards and milestones

Mr. Monopoly and Mrs. Monopoly training for Eternal Games in Monopoly GO
Keep collecting those Partner tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The total rewards that you can earn from the Eternal Games tournament in Monopoly GO are 4,420 Dice, six Sticker packs, 1,780 Mr. M Partner tokens, and cash.

Monopoly GO milestoneTokens/PointsEternal Games reward
One45120 Partner tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four90140 Partner tokens
Five12090 Dice
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 partner tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Nine250180 Dice
10230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
11260Cash
12275180 Partner tokens
13300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
14400Cash
15400250 Dice
16450280 Partner tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice
20800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
21900400 Partner tokens
221,000Cash
231,200650 Dice
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
262,0001,100 Dice
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500500 Partner tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice
All early rewards are through Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Eternal Games rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Eternal Games rewards come to an end on April 10 at around 1:58pm CT. Once the Monopoly GO tournament is over, you receive additional rewards based on your leaderboard placement.

How to get the most Monopoly GO rewards through Eternal Games

Mr. Monopoly and Mrs. Monopoly training for Eternal Games in Monopoly GO
Rank at the top of the leaderboard for extra rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to climb a tournament leaderboard is to play for a dedicated portion of time after the tournament drops into Monopoly GO. I recommend rolling around 300 to 400 Dice with a multiplier of 10 to 20, which should rank you within the top 10 of the Eternal Games leaderboard. Finishing in the top 10 will guarantee additional rewards like Dice and Stickers. Be sure to take advantage of Flash events, too, like the High Roller event dropping into Monopoly GO on April 9. And always try to maximize tokens/points from the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist

Bank Heist Eternal Games rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Eternal Games rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.