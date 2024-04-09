Monopoly GO: Eternal Games rewards and milestones (April 9 to 10)

A 24-hour Eternal Games tournament will drop into Monopoly GO from April 9 to 10, showcasing up to 4,420 Dice and 1,780 Mr. M Partner tokens.

Heading into the final two days of the Fountain Partners event in Monopoly GO, Scopely has added a one-day tournament packed with rewards behind 30 milestones. The Eternal Games event will run alongside the Sphinx Scramble solo event, increasing your chances of earning Mr. M Partner tokens, which can result in more Dice and Sticker rewards. And don’t miss out on the High Roller flash event on April 9, which drops a few hours after the Eternal Games tournament starts, to increase your rewards even more by jacking up the Dice multiplier to the maximum.

All Monopoly GO Eternal Games rewards and milestones

Keep collecting those Partner tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The total rewards that you can earn from the Eternal Games tournament in Monopoly GO are 4,420 Dice, six Sticker packs, 1,780 Mr. M Partner tokens, and cash.

Monopoly GO milestone Tokens/Points Eternal Games reward One 45 120 Partner tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 90 140 Partner tokens Five 120 90 Dice Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 partner tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Nine 250 180 Dice 10 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Partner tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice 16 450 280 Partner tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dice 20 800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 21 900 400 Partner tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 1,200 650 Dice 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 26 2,000 1,100 Dice 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 500 Partner tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice All early rewards are through Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Eternal Games rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Eternal Games rewards come to an end on April 10 at around 1:58pm CT. Once the Monopoly GO tournament is over, you receive additional rewards based on your leaderboard placement.

How to get the most Monopoly GO rewards through Eternal Games

Rank at the top of the leaderboard for extra rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to climb a tournament leaderboard is to play for a dedicated portion of time after the tournament drops into Monopoly GO. I recommend rolling around 300 to 400 Dice with a multiplier of 10 to 20, which should rank you within the top 10 of the Eternal Games leaderboard. Finishing in the top 10 will guarantee additional rewards like Dice and Stickers. Be sure to take advantage of Flash events, too, like the High Roller event dropping into Monopoly GO on April 9. And always try to maximize tokens/points from the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist.

Bank Heist Eternal Games rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Eternal Games rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

