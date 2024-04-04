A 30-milestone Monopoly GO tournament called Double Decker Derby will run for two days, showcasing two High Roller flash events, Dice, Stickers, and more.
Leading up to the next Partner event in Monopoly GO, the Double Decker Derby 48-hour tournament starts on April 4. It’s an event with 30 milestones that includes two High Roller flash events to get you stocked up on Dice for the upcoming Partner event and Stickers for the Making Music Sticker album. The Double Decker Derby tournament doesn’t offer any unique rewards like token game pieces or Shields, but it’s packed with value once you get past the first milestones.
All Double Decker Derby rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Double Decker Derby rewards feature up to 6,990 Dice and five Sticker packs. There’s a Monopoly GO High Roller event at milestones six and 24, but no Mega Heist. The other flash events are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Double Decker Derby rewards
|One
|75
|35 Dice
|Two
|55
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|Three
|140
|Cash
|Four
|180
|85 Dice
|Five
|160
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Six
|250
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|380
|170 Dice
|Eight
|450
|Cash
|Nine
|420
|200 Dice
|
|10
|550
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|11
|650
|Cash
|12
|725
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|13
|800
|350 Dice
|14
|775
|Cash
|15
|850
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|16
|900
|350 Dice
|17
|1,000
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|18
|1,100
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|500 Dice
|
|20
|1,500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|21
|1,800
|Cash
|22
|2,000
|Cash
|23
|2,300
|900 Dice
|24
|2,600
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,300
|1,200 Dice
|27
|3,500
|Cash
|28
|4,000
|1,400 Dice
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
Are the Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby rewards worth rolling for?
The Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby rewards are worth it for the Dice and Stickers. You’ll want to stock up on Dice for the upcoming Partner event, providing enough rolls and chances to increase your Dice multiplier when necessary.
When do Double Decker Derby rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Double Decker Derby rewards will end on April 6 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run alongside the Palace Parade solo event.
How to rank up the Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby leaderboard
The Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby tournament is unique in that it offers double the tokens/points for the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. You can increase the tokens/points you earn even more by increasing the Dice multiplier when you’re near a Railroad tile on the Monopoly GO board. Be sure to play consistently throughout the day and take advantage of the High Roller special events to cut down on playtime if needed. Landing in the top 10 of the Double Decker Derby leaderboard will earn you additional Dice, a new emote, and Stickers.