Monopoly GO: Double Decker Derby rewards

Double rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Apr 4, 2024 01:00 pm
A 30-milestone Monopoly GO tournament called Double Decker Derby will run for two days, showcasing two High Roller flash events, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Leading up to the next Partner event in Monopoly GO, the Double Decker Derby 48-hour tournament starts on April 4. It’s an event with 30 milestones that includes two High Roller flash events to get you stocked up on Dice for the upcoming Partner event and Stickers for the Making Music Sticker album. The Double Decker Derby tournament doesn’t offer any unique rewards like token game pieces or Shields, but it’s packed with value once you get past the first milestones.

All Double Decker Derby rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Double Decker Derby rewards feature up to 6,990 Dice and five Sticker packs. There’s a Monopoly GO High Roller event at milestones six and 24, but no Mega Heist. The other flash events are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab.

MilestoneTokens/PointsDouble Decker Derby rewards
One7535 Dice
Two55Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
Three140Cash
Four18085 Dice
Five160Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Six250High Roller for five minutes
Seven380170 Dice
Eight450Cash
Nine420200 Dice
10550Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
11650Cash
12725Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
13800350 Dice
14775Cash
15850Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
16900350 Dice
171,000Cash Grab for 15 minutes
181,100Cash
191,300500 Dice
201,500Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
211,800Cash
222,000Cash
232,300900 Dice
242,600High Roller for 20 minutes
253,000Cash
263,3001,200 Dice
273,500Cash
284,0001,400 Dice
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice

Are the Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby rewards worth rolling for?

Double Decker Derby tokens and points
Double up on tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby rewards are worth it for the Dice and Stickers. You’ll want to stock up on Dice for the upcoming Partner event, providing enough rolls and chances to increase your Dice multiplier when necessary.

When do Double Decker Derby rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Double Decker Derby rewards will end on April 6 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run alongside the Palace Parade solo event.

How to rank up the Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby leaderboard

The Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby tournament is unique in that it offers double the tokens/points for the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. You can increase the tokens/points you earn even more by increasing the Dice multiplier when you’re near a Railroad tile on the Monopoly GO board. Be sure to play consistently throughout the day and take advantage of the High Roller special events to cut down on playtime if needed. Landing in the top 10 of the Double Decker Derby leaderboard will earn you additional Dice, a new emote, and Stickers.

