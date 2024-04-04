A 30-milestone Monopoly GO tournament called Double Decker Derby will run for two days, showcasing two High Roller flash events, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Leading up to the next Partner event in Monopoly GO, the Double Decker Derby 48-hour tournament starts on April 4. It’s an event with 30 milestones that includes two High Roller flash events to get you stocked up on Dice for the upcoming Partner event and Stickers for the Making Music Sticker album. The Double Decker Derby tournament doesn’t offer any unique rewards like token game pieces or Shields, but it’s packed with value once you get past the first milestones.

All Double Decker Derby rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Roll into more Dice.

Double Decker Derby rewards feature up to 6,990 Dice and five Sticker packs. There’s a Monopoly GO High Roller event at milestones six and 24, but no Mega Heist. The other flash events are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab.

Milestone Tokens/Points Double Decker Derby rewards One 75 35 Dice Two 55 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes Three 140 Cash Four 180 85 Dice Five 160 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Six 250 High Roller for five minutes Seven 380 170 Dice Eight 450 Cash Nine 420 200 Dice 10 550 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 11 650 Cash 12 725 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 13 800 350 Dice 14 775 Cash 15 850 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 16 900 350 Dice 17 1,000 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 18 1,100 Cash 19 1,300 500 Dice 20 1,500 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 21 1,800 Cash 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 900 Dice 24 2,600 High Roller for 20 minutes 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,300 1,200 Dice 27 3,500 Cash 28 4,000 1,400 Dice 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice

Are the Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby rewards worth rolling for?

Double up on tokens.

The Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby rewards are worth it for the Dice and Stickers. You’ll want to stock up on Dice for the upcoming Partner event, providing enough rolls and chances to increase your Dice multiplier when necessary.

When do Double Decker Derby rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Double Decker Derby rewards will end on April 6 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run alongside the Palace Parade solo event.

How to rank up the Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby leaderboard

Get a new Emote.

The Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby tournament is unique in that it offers double the tokens/points for the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. You can increase the tokens/points you earn even more by increasing the Dice multiplier when you’re near a Railroad tile on the Monopoly GO board. Be sure to play consistently throughout the day and take advantage of the High Roller special events to cut down on playtime if needed. Landing in the top 10 of the Double Decker Derby leaderboard will earn you additional Dice, a new emote, and Stickers.

