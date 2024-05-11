Monopoly GO Culinary Stars May 11 to 12 rewards and milestones, explained

A returning 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Culinary Stars will feature Peg-E tokens, Dice, and Stickers, but no Shield this time.
One-day tournaments in Monopoly GO like Culinary Stars are great for ranking at the top of the leaderboard. The game runs alongside the Chef’s Journey solo event, featuring an objective of Tax and Utility tiles. Much like four-corner solo events, you are more likely to hit Railroad tiles and reap the rewards from the tournament. I recommend stocking up on Dice for the next main event after the Prize Machine. And be sure to keep an eye out for the next Golden Blitz.
From a High Roller flash event to 3,110 Dice, here’s every Culinary Stars reward through the Monopoly GO tournament’s 30 milestones.
Every Culinary Stars May 11 to 12 Monopoly GO reward and milestone
The Culinary Stars tournament is a good way to collect Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, with the event containing 259 tokens. Completing the Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 3,110 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash. A High Roller event is available through milestone four. And there are two Blue Sticker packs through milestones 14 and 21.
|Culinary Stars milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Culinary Stars rewards
|One
|50
|35 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|12 Peg-E tokens
|Six
|150
|100 Dice
|Seven
|130
|15 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice
|10
|200
|17 Peg-E tokens
|
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice
|13
|275
|25 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|35 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|700
|50 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300
All early Culinary Stars rewards were data mined by Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by us at Dot Esports after the tournament went live at 1pm CT on May 11. The tournament ends on May 12 at around 12:58pm CT.
All Culinary Stars leaderboard rewards in Monopoly GO
Ranking in the top 10 of the tournament leaderboard earns you extra Dice rewards, along with cash and a Sticker pack. Some leaderboards offer unique rewards, like a Shield or Token. All leaderboard rewards for Culinary Stars will get updated once the tournament goes live.