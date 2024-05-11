Monopoly GO Culinary Stars May 11 to 12 rewards and milestones, explained

A returning 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Culinary Stars will feature Peg-E tokens, Dice, and Stickers, but no Shield this time.

One-day tournaments in Monopoly GO like Culinary Stars are great for ranking at the top of the leaderboard. The game runs alongside the Chef’s Journey solo event, featuring an objective of Tax and Utility tiles. Much like four-corner solo events, you are more likely to hit Railroad tiles and reap the rewards from the tournament. I recommend stocking up on Dice for the next main event after the Prize Machine. And be sure to keep an eye out for the next Golden Blitz.

From a High Roller flash event to 3,110 Dice, here’s every Culinary Stars reward through the Monopoly GO tournament’s 30 milestones.

Every Culinary Stars May 11 to 12 Monopoly GO reward and milestone

Last chance to score Peg-E tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Culinary Stars tournament is a good way to collect Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, with the event containing 259 tokens. Completing the Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 3,110 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash. A High Roller event is available through milestone four. And there are two Blue Sticker packs through milestones 14 and 21.

Culinary Stars milestones Points to unlock milestones Culinary Stars rewards One 50 35 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 80 Five Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 12 Peg-E tokens Six 150 100 Dice Seven 130 15 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker pack Nine 180 150 Dice 10 200 17 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker pack 12 225 175 Dice 13 275 25 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker pack 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 35 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker pack 22 700 50 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300

All early Culinary Stars rewards were data mined by Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by us at Dot Esports after the tournament went live at 1pm CT on May 11. The tournament ends on May 12 at around 12:58pm CT.

All Culinary Stars leaderboard rewards in Monopoly GO

Ranking in the top 10 of the tournament leaderboard earns you extra Dice rewards, along with cash and a Sticker pack. Some leaderboards offer unique rewards, like a Shield or Token. All leaderboard rewards for Culinary Stars will get updated once the tournament goes live.

