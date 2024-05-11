Mr. and Ms Monopoly sharing a reward in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Culinary Stars May 11 to 12 rewards and milestones, explained

Rank up the leaderboard to stock up on Dice and Stickers.
A returning 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Culinary Stars will feature Peg-E tokens, Dice, and Stickers, but no Shield this time.

One-day tournaments in Monopoly GO like Culinary Stars are great for ranking at the top of the leaderboard. The game runs alongside the Chef’s Journey solo event, featuring an objective of Tax and Utility tiles. Much like four-corner solo events, you are more likely to hit Railroad tiles and reap the rewards from the tournament. I recommend stocking up on Dice for the next main event after the Prize Machine. And be sure to keep an eye out for the next Golden Blitz.

From a High Roller flash event to 3,110 Dice, here’s every Culinary Stars reward through the Monopoly GO tournament’s 30 milestones.

Every Culinary Stars May 11 to 12 Monopoly GO reward and milestone

Mr. Monopoly checking his watch
Last chance to score Peg-E tokens.

The Culinary Stars tournament is a good way to collect Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, with the event containing 259 tokens. Completing the Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 3,110 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash. A High Roller event is available through milestone four. And there are two Blue Sticker packs through milestones 14 and 21.

Culinary Stars milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesCulinary Stars rewards
One5035 Dice
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three80Five Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five14012 Peg-E tokens
Six150100 Dice
Seven13015 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker pack
Nine180150 Dice
1020017 Peg-E tokens
11250Pink Sticker pack
12225175 Dice
1327525 Peg-E tokens
14300Blue Sticker pack
15400275 Dice
16375Cash
1742535 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
21550Blue Sticker pack
2270050 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300

All early Culinary Stars rewards were data mined by Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by us at Dot Esports after the tournament went live at 1pm CT on May 11. The tournament ends on May 12 at around 12:58pm CT.

All Culinary Stars leaderboard rewards in Monopoly GO

Ranking in the top 10 of the tournament leaderboard earns you extra Dice rewards, along with cash and a Sticker pack. Some leaderboards offer unique rewards, like a Shield or Token. All leaderboard rewards for Culinary Stars will get updated once the tournament goes live.

