Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Pod Pursuit rewards and milestones

Soar into Monopoly GO rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 01:00 pm
Figures standing around Monopoly GO game board
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A 24-hour standard Scopely tournament called Pod Pursuit is now live in Monopoly GO, showcasing 25 milestones and up to 3,440 Dice through rewards

Recommended Videos

Running alongside the Cloud Cruisin solo event for 24 hours is the Pod Pursuit tournament in Monopoly GO. The tournament is a standard one, featuring the usual rewards. Both the solo event and tournament will end on Feb. 7, with Scopely gearing up for a new Valentine’s Partner event that’s slated to drop on Feb. 9. We’re expecting a new Golden Blitz to drop sometime this week as well. 

Full list of Pod Pursuit rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Completing the Pod Pursuit tournament can earn you a total of 3,440 Dice, five Sticker packs (only up to four-star rarity), and cash. Special events included in the Monopoly GO tournament are High Roller at milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight. There’s also a Cash Grab at milestone 23. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsSkyscraper Blast Off rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When do Pod Pursuit rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Pod Pursuit tournament in Monopoly GO is a single-day tournament that starts on Feb. 6 at 12pm CT and will end on Feb.7 at around 11:58am CT. 

Are the Pod Pursuit rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?

Rolling Dice for the Pod Pursuit tournament is only worth it if there are Cloud Cruisin rewards you’re still chasing after. The Monopoly GO tournament doesn’t offer anything special but it can help you get to the higher milestones within the solo event where rewards like five-star Sticker packs are available. I’m chasing five-star Sticker packs and aim to try to complete around half the Pod Pursuit rewards throughout the day.

How to play Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO

The objective for the Pod Pursuit tournament in Monopoly GO is to land on Railroad tiles. This triggers the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist, offering tokens/points depending on the outcome of the mini-game. 

Bank Heist Pod Pursuit rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Pod Pursuit rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO Partner event: Everything about Valentine’s Partners we know so far
Sweets, Dice, and hearts on Valentine's Partners logo
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Partner event: Everything about Valentine’s Partners we know so far
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Skyscraper Blast Off rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly on space ship
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Skyscraper Blast Off rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Cloud Cruisin rewards and milestones
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Cloud Cruisin rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO Partner event: Everything about Valentine’s Partners we know so far
Sweets, Dice, and hearts on Valentine's Partners logo
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Partner event: Everything about Valentine’s Partners we know so far
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Skyscraper Blast Off rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly on space ship
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Skyscraper Blast Off rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Cloud Cruisin rewards and milestones
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Cloud Cruisin rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 5, 2024

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.