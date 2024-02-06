Monopoly GO: All Pod Pursuit rewards and milestones

A 24-hour standard Scopely tournament called Pod Pursuit is now live in Monopoly GO, showcasing 25 milestones and up to 3,440 Dice through rewards.

Running alongside the Cloud Cruisin solo event for 24 hours is the Pod Pursuit tournament in Monopoly GO. The tournament is a standard one, featuring the usual rewards. Both the solo event and tournament will end on Feb. 7, with Scopely gearing up for a new Valentine’s Partner event that’s slated to drop on Feb. 9. We’re expecting a new Golden Blitz to drop sometime this week as well.

Full list of Pod Pursuit rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Completing the Pod Pursuit tournament can earn you a total of 3,440 Dice, five Sticker packs (only up to four-star rarity), and cash. Special events included in the Monopoly GO tournament are High Roller at milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight. There’s also a Cash Grab at milestone 23.

Milestones Tokens/Points Skyscraper Blast Off rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When do Pod Pursuit rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Pod Pursuit tournament in Monopoly GO is a single-day tournament that starts on Feb. 6 at 12pm CT and will end on Feb.7 at around 11:58am CT.

Are the Pod Pursuit rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?

Rolling Dice for the Pod Pursuit tournament is only worth it if there are Cloud Cruisin rewards you’re still chasing after. The Monopoly GO tournament doesn’t offer anything special but it can help you get to the higher milestones within the solo event where rewards like five-star Sticker packs are available. I’m chasing five-star Sticker packs and aim to try to complete around half the Pod Pursuit rewards throughout the day.

How to play Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO

The objective for the Pod Pursuit tournament in Monopoly GO is to land on Railroad tiles. This triggers the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist, offering tokens/points depending on the outcome of the mini-game.

Bank Heist Pod Pursuit rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Pod Pursuit rewards