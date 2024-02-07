Monopoly GO: All Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones

A new 24-hour tournament called Bouquet Builders is dropping into Monopoly GO, showcasing standard rewards like Dice and Sticker packs.

Recommended Videos

Scopely is gearing up for Valentine’s Day in February through a Monopoly GO Bouquet Builders tournament. The tournament will run alongside another Valentine-themed event called Retro Love and both are teasing the upcoming Valentine’s Partners event that is slated to drop on Feb. 9. Bouquet Builders rewards are standard, featuring 25 milestones with special events like High Roller and Mega Heist included.

Full list of Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Flowers for everyone | Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Bouquet Builders rewards are the same as Pod Pursuit. Completion of the tournament earns you 3,440 Dice and other rewards like cash and Sticker Packs. All Bouquet Builders rewards have been confirmed. Top three on the leaderboard get a bonus four-star Sticker pack.

Milestones Tokens/Points Skyscraper Blast Off rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When do Bouquet Builders rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Bouquet Builders Monopoly GO tournament will run for 24 hours, starting on Feb. 7 at 12pm CT and ending on Feb. 8 at around 11:58 am CT. Another 24-hour tournament will follow it, leading up to the Valentine’s Partner event.

How to play Monopoly GO Bouquet Builders

Bouquet Builders tokens | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tournament objectives in Monopoly GO require you to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Both offer points/tokens depending on how the game turns out, with a Bank Heist potentially offering more tokens/points.

Bank Heist Bouquet Builders rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Bouquet Builders rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

Are the Monopoly GO Bouquet Builders rewards worth playing for?

Nothing special was included in the Monopoly GO tournament but the Bouqet Builders rewards are worth collecting if you’re seeking to unlock milestones through the Retro Love solo event. If you’re low on Dice, I recommend saving them and sitting the tournament out until the Valentine’s Partners event starts.