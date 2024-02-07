Category:
Monopoly GO: All Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones

A bouquet of rewards.
Published: Feb 7, 2024 01:00 pm
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
A new 24-hour tournament called Bouquet Builders is dropping into Monopoly GO, showcasing standard rewards like Dice and Sticker packs. 

Scopely is gearing up for Valentine’s Day in February through a Monopoly GO Bouquet Builders tournament. The tournament will run alongside another Valentine-themed event called Retro Love and both are teasing the upcoming Valentine’s Partners event that is slated to drop on Feb. 9. Bouquet Builders rewards are standard, featuring 25 milestones with special events like High Roller and Mega Heist included.

Full list of Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Girl with flowers and a dog
All Bouquet Builders rewards are the same as Pod Pursuit. Completion of the tournament earns you 3,440 Dice and other rewards like cash and Sticker Packs. All Bouquet Builders rewards have been confirmed. Top three on the leaderboard get a bonus four-star Sticker pack.

MilestonesTokens/PointsSkyscraper Blast Off rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When do Bouquet Builders rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Bouquet Builders Monopoly GO tournament will run for 24 hours, starting on Feb. 7 at 12pm CT and ending on Feb. 8 at around 11:58 am CT. Another 24-hour tournament will follow it, leading up to the Valentine’s Partner event

How to play Monopoly GO Bouquet Builders

Girl with flowers and a dog
Tournament objectives in Monopoly GO require you to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Both offer points/tokens depending on how the game turns out, with a Bank Heist potentially offering more tokens/points. 

Bank Heist Bouquet Builders rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Bouquet Builders rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

Are the Monopoly GO Bouquet Builders rewards worth playing for?

Nothing special was included in the Monopoly GO tournament but the Bouqet Builders rewards are worth collecting if you’re seeking to unlock milestones through the Retro Love solo event. If you’re low on Dice, I recommend saving them and sitting the tournament out until the Valentine’s Partners event starts. 

