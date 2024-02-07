Monopoly GO: All Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones

A new 24-hour tournament called Bouquet Builders is dropping into Monopoly GO, showcasing standard rewards like Dice and Sticker packs.
Scopely is gearing up for Valentine’s Day in February through a Monopoly GO Bouquet Builders tournament. The tournament will run alongside another Valentine-themed event called Retro Love and both are teasing the upcoming Valentine’s Partners event that is slated to drop on Feb. 9. Bouquet Builders rewards are standard, featuring 25 milestones with special events like High Roller and Mega Heist included.
Full list of Bouquet Builders rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
All Bouquet Builders rewards are the same as Pod Pursuit. Completion of the tournament earns you 3,440 Dice and other rewards like cash and Sticker Packs. All Bouquet Builders rewards have been confirmed. Top three on the leaderboard get a bonus four-star Sticker pack.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Skyscraper Blast Off rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
When do Bouquet Builders rewards end in Monopoly GO?
The Bouquet Builders Monopoly GO tournament will run for 24 hours, starting on Feb. 7 at 12pm CT and ending on Feb. 8 at around 11:58 am CT. Another 24-hour tournament will follow it, leading up to the Valentine’s Partner event.
How to play Monopoly GO Bouquet Builders
Tournament objectives in Monopoly GO require you to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Both offer points/tokens depending on how the game turns out, with a Bank Heist potentially offering more tokens/points.
Bank Heist Bouquet Builders rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Bouquet Builders rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens
Are the Monopoly GO Bouquet Builders rewards worth playing for?
Nothing special was included in the Monopoly GO tournament but the Bouqet Builders rewards are worth collecting if you’re seeking to unlock milestones through the Retro Love solo event. If you’re low on Dice, I recommend saving them and sitting the tournament out until the Valentine’s Partners event starts.