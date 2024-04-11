Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Altruistic Auction rewards and milestones

Fewer milestones, more rewards.
Bhernardo Viana
Apr 11, 2024
Image for Monopoly GO's Altruistic Auction featuring the Monopoly man, a painting, and a dog.
Altruistic Auction is the latest main event in Monopoly GO, kicking off on April 11. It gives players the opportunity to earn rewards through 41 milestones, featuring a total of 16,725 dice, 12 Sticker Packs, and bonus events. The Altruistic Auction concludes on April 14.

Altruistic Auction rewards and milestones list in Monopoly GO

Here are all the rewards available during the Altruistic Auction event in Monopoly GO. To claim each reward, you must gather the necessary points for each milestone. You can earn points by landing on Chance (two points), Community Chest (three points), and Railroad squares (five points). Always try to land on Railroad squares so you get the most return out on your dice rolls.

MilestoneAltruistic Auction RewardPoints required
1Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers)25
220 dice40
3Cash50
475 dice125
5Cash55
6Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers)50
7Cash Boost (five minutes)60
8200 dice350
9Cash75
10Orange Sticker Pack (two stasr, three stickers)90
11Cash100
12400 dice800
13Orange Sticker Pack (two stars, three stickers)125
14Cash200
15Builder’s Bash (20 minutes)250
16600 dice1,200
17Cash180
18Pink Sticker Pack (three stars, three stickers)200
19Cash250
20800 dice2,000
21High Roller (10 minutes)350
22Cash275
23130 dice400
241,200 dice3,000
25Pink Sticker Pack (three stars, three stickers)500
26Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers)600
27Builder’s Bash (30 minutes)700
281,800 dice4,500
29Cash Boost (10 minutes)1,000
30Cash1,200
31Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers)1,600
32Cash2,000
33Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)7,000
34Cash2,500
352,000 dice6,500
36Cash3,500
373,000 dice9,000
38Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers)2,500
39Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)5,000
40Cash6,000
416,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)16,000

Are the Altruistic Auction event rewards worth it?

A Monopoly GO board screenshot with red circles around the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest squares
Always play on the bottom-right of your board. Screenshot by Dot Esports


Yes, participating in the Altruistic Auction event in Monopoly GO for rewards is definitely worth your dice. Although the milestones require a high number of points, scoring is easier thanks to the high value of Railroad squares. Additionally, the ability to earn points on these squares not only benefits the event itself but also contributes to your standing in the active tournament when you land on them. Finally, the event offers 12 Sticker Packs, which is three more than the usual nine offered in similar events. These factors make it a compelling reason to invest some rolls into Altruistic Auction.

Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 11, 2024
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
An image of the Galactic Treasures logo with the Ufo Token in Monopoly GO
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 11, 2024
Monopoly GO Wheel Boost schedule (April 2024)
The property wheel of Monopoly GO on a dark background.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Wheel Boost schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 11, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.