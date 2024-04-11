Monopoly GO Altruistic Auction rewards and milestones

Altruistic Auction is the latest main event in Monopoly GO, kicking off on April 11. It gives players the opportunity to earn rewards through 41 milestones, featuring a total of 16,725 dice, 12 Sticker Packs, and bonus events. The Altruistic Auction concludes on April 14.
Altruistic Auction rewards and milestones list in Monopoly GO
Here are all the rewards available during the Altruistic Auction event in Monopoly GO. To claim each reward, you must gather the necessary points for each milestone. You can earn points by landing on Chance (two points), Community Chest (three points), and Railroad squares (five points). Always try to land on Railroad squares so you get the most return out on your dice rolls.
|Milestone
|Altruistic Auction Reward
|Points required
|1
|Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers)
|25
|2
|20 dice
|40
|3
|Cash
|50
|4
|75 dice
|125
|5
|Cash
|55
|6
|Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers)
|50
|7
|Cash Boost (five minutes)
|60
|8
|200 dice
|350
|9
|Cash
|75
|10
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stasr, three stickers)
|90
|
|11
|Cash
|100
|12
|400 dice
|800
|13
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars, three stickers)
|125
|14
|Cash
|200
|15
|Builder’s Bash (20 minutes)
|250
|16
|600 dice
|1,200
|17
|Cash
|180
|18
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars, three stickers)
|200
|19
|Cash
|250
|20
|800 dice
|2,000
|
|21
|High Roller (10 minutes)
|350
|22
|Cash
|275
|23
|130 dice
|400
|24
|1,200 dice
|3,000
|25
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars, three stickers)
|500
|26
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers)
|600
|27
|Builder’s Bash (30 minutes)
|700
|28
|1,800 dice
|4,500
|29
|Cash Boost (10 minutes)
|1,000
|30
|Cash
|1,200
|
|31
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers)
|1,600
|32
|Cash
|2,000
|33
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)
|7,000
|34
|Cash
|2,500
|35
|2,000 dice
|6,500
|36
|Cash
|3,500
|37
|3,000 dice
|9,000
|38
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers)
|2,500
|39
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)
|5,000
|40
|Cash
|6,000
|41
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)
|16,000
Are the Altruistic Auction event rewards worth it?
Yes, participating in the Altruistic Auction event in Monopoly GO for rewards is definitely worth your dice. Although the milestones require a high number of points, scoring is easier thanks to the high value of Railroad squares. Additionally, the ability to earn points on these squares not only benefits the event itself but also contributes to your standing in the active tournament when you land on them. Finally, the event offers 12 Sticker Packs, which is three more than the usual nine offered in similar events. These factors make it a compelling reason to invest some rolls into Altruistic Auction.