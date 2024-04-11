Monopoly GO Altruistic Auction rewards and milestones

Altruistic Auction is the latest main event in Monopoly GO, kicking off on April 11. It gives players the opportunity to earn rewards through 41 milestones, featuring a total of 16,725 dice, 12 Sticker Packs, and bonus events. The Altruistic Auction concludes on April 14.

Altruistic Auction rewards and milestones list in Monopoly GO

Here are all the rewards available during the Altruistic Auction event in Monopoly GO. To claim each reward, you must gather the necessary points for each milestone. You can earn points by landing on Chance (two points), Community Chest (three points), and Railroad squares (five points). Always try to land on Railroad squares so you get the most return out on your dice rolls.

Milestone Altruistic Auction Reward Points required 1 Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers) 25 2 20 dice 40 3 Cash 50 4 75 dice 125 5 Cash 55 6 Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers) 50 7 Cash Boost (five minutes) 60 8 200 dice 350 9 Cash 75 10 Orange Sticker Pack (two stasr, three stickers) 90 11 Cash 100 12 400 dice 800 13 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars, three stickers) 125 14 Cash 200 15 Builder’s Bash (20 minutes) 250 16 600 dice 1,200 17 Cash 180 18 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars, three stickers) 200 19 Cash 250 20 800 dice 2,000 21 High Roller (10 minutes) 350 22 Cash 275 23 130 dice 400 24 1,200 dice 3,000 25 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars, three stickers) 500 26 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers) 600 27 Builder’s Bash (30 minutes) 700 28 1,800 dice 4,500 29 Cash Boost (10 minutes) 1,000 30 Cash 1,200 31 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers) 1,600 32 Cash 2,000 33 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers) 7,000 34 Cash 2,500 35 2,000 dice 6,500 36 Cash 3,500 37 3,000 dice 9,000 38 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers) 2,500 39 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers) 5,000 40 Cash 6,000 41 6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers) 16,000

Are the Altruistic Auction event rewards worth it?

Always play on the bottom-right of your board. Screenshot by Dot Esports



Yes, participating in the Altruistic Auction event in Monopoly GO for rewards is definitely worth your dice. Although the milestones require a high number of points, scoring is easier thanks to the high value of Railroad squares. Additionally, the ability to earn points on these squares not only benefits the event itself but also contributes to your standing in the active tournament when you land on them. Finally, the event offers 12 Sticker Packs, which is three more than the usual nine offered in similar events. These factors make it a compelling reason to invest some rolls into Altruistic Auction.

