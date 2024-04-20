All Property Prodigies Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

The Anniversary Treasures Hunt has ended but Monopoly GO rewards are still flowing through the Property Prodigies tournament.
Daily events in Monopoly GO are a great way to stock up on Dice and cash for main events like the Anniversary Treasures Hunt. The Property Prodigies tournament is one of those events, featuring 30 milestones packed with Dice, cash, and Stickers. Also featured through the Monopoly GO tournament are multiple flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist. And if you have extra Shovel tokens left over from the main event, don’t worry because they still have value.
All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards and milestones
Tournaments like Property Prodigies are worth rolling for rewards, especially after resources have been depleted after a main event. Completing the Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 5,465 Dice and six Sticker packs (three four-star packs). You can also rank up the leaderboard through multiple High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.
|Property Prodigies milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Property Prodigies reward
|One
|40
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|100
|80 Dice
|Six
|130
|Cash
|Seven
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|140
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|180
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|10
|225
|150 Dice
|
|11
|320
|Cash
|12
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|450
|250 Dice
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|500
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|16
|650
|400 Dice
|17
|750
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|675
|Cash
|19
|850
|550 Dice
|20
|950
|Cash
|
|21
|1,150
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|22
|1,350
|700 Dice
|23
|700
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|1,450
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|900 Dice
|26
|1,300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|1,800
|1,000 Dice
|28
|1,000
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|29
|2,000
|Cash
|30
|3,000
|1,500 Dice
When do Property Prodigies rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Property Prodigies rewards will end on April 21 at around 12:58pm CT. The Monopoly GO tournament will coincide with the Go For Gold Gala solo event, which also ends on April 21.
Monopoly GO Bank Heist and Shutdown points in Property Prodigies
Standard Monopoly GO tournaments like Property Prodigies can help you restock your inventory of Dice and cash while earning you Stickers toward the Making Music Sticker album. The points offered from the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown are normal and are earned based on your performance.
Bank Heist Property Prodigies rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens/points
- Large Heist: Six tokens/points
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points
Shutdown Property Prodigies rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens/points
- Shutdown success: Four tokens/points