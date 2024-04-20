All Property Prodigies Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

The Anniversary Treasures Hunt has ended but Monopoly GO rewards are still flowing through the Property Prodigies tournament.

Daily events in Monopoly GO are a great way to stock up on Dice and cash for main events like the Anniversary Treasures Hunt. The Property Prodigies tournament is one of those events, featuring 30 milestones packed with Dice, cash, and Stickers. Also featured through the Monopoly GO tournament are multiple flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist. And if you have extra Shovel tokens left over from the main event, don’t worry because they still have value.

All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards and milestones

Tournaments like Property Prodigies are worth rolling for rewards, especially after resources have been depleted after a main event. Completing the Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 5,465 Dice and six Sticker packs (three four-star packs). You can also rank up the leaderboard through multiple High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.

Property Prodigies milestone Points/Tokens Property Prodigies reward One 40 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 100 80 Dice Six 130 Cash Seven 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 140 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 180 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 225 150 Dice 11 320 Cash 12 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 450 250 Dice 14 400 Cash 15 500 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 16 650 400 Dice 17 750 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 675 Cash 19 850 550 Dice 20 950 Cash 21 1,150 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 22 1,350 700 Dice 23 700 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 1,450 Cash 25 1,500 900 Dice 26 1,300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 1,800 1,000 Dice 28 1,000 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 29 2,000 Cash 30 3,000 1,500 Dice All early rewards are via the Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Property Prodigies rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Property Prodigies rewards will end on April 21 at around 12:58pm CT. The Monopoly GO tournament will coincide with the Go For Gold Gala solo event, which also ends on April 21.

Monopoly GO Bank Heist and Shutdown points in Property Prodigies

Standard Monopoly GO tournaments like Property Prodigies can help you restock your inventory of Dice and cash while earning you Stickers toward the Making Music Sticker album. The points offered from the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown are normal and are earned based on your performance.

Bank Heist Property Prodigies rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens/points

Large Heist: Six tokens/points

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points

Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Property Prodigies rewards

Blocked: Two tokens/points

Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

