All Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater Contest tournament rewards and milestones listed

Monopoly GO’s latest tournament, Xmas Sweater Contest, is now rolling. Its rewards include, as usual, thousands of dice, Sticker Packs for your Heartfelt Holidays album, and a rare High Roller event. Xmas Sweater Contest is a short leaderboard tournament ending on Dec. 9 at 12pm CT.

Despite this tournament’s name making it look like a partner event, it’s not. Your goal is, once again, hitting Railroad squares and playing Shutdown and Bank Heist against friends and random players. The better your results in those minigames, the more tokens you get and the faster you progress through the Xmas Sweater Contest milestones and the more prizes you get.

Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater Contest tournament full rewards list

Here’s the full list of prizes in Monopoly GO’s Xmas Sweater Contest tournament.

Milestone Tokens Reward Zero Five Tokens Unlock tournament One 55 Tokens 40 Dice Two 40 Tokens One-Star Sticker Pack Three 90 Tokens 70 Dice Four 130 Tokens Five-minute High Roller event Five 110 Tokens 80 Dice Six 150 Tokens Cash Seven 200 Tokens Two-Star Sticker Pack Eight 250 Tokens 15-minute Mega Heist event Nine 225 Tokens Three-Star Sticker Pack 10 275 Tokens 175 Dice 11 300 Tokens Cash 12 400 Tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 13 375 Tokens 250 Dice 14 425 Tokens Cash 15 500 Tokens 20-minute Rent Frenzy event 16 600 Tokens 375 Dice 17 550 Tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 18 700 Tokens Cash 19 800 Tokens 500 Dice 20 1,000 Tokens Cash 21 900 Tokens Cash 22 1,300 Tokens 750 Dice 23 1,500 Tokens 15-minute Cash Grab event 24 1,800 Tokens Cash 25 2,000 Tokens 1,200 Dice (Grand Prize)

You can get a total of 3,440 dice in the Xmas Sweater Contest. Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list, which we will update and eventually change as we play through the event and confirm all milestones.

Xmas Sweater Contest tournament leaderboard full rewards list

Here are the additional prizes you can get in the Xmas Sweater Contest in Monpoly GO based on your final placement on the leaderboards:

Final placement Rewards First place 1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Second place 800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Third place 600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Fourth place 500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Fifth place 400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Sixth place 350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Seventh place 300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Eighth place 250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Ninth place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 10th place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 11th to 15th place 50 dice, Cash 16th to 50th Cash

How to score points in the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament

In the Xmas Sweater Contest in Monopoly GO, your leaderboard points directly match the tokens you snag from Railroad squares. To rack up points, you need to land on these squares and engage in Shutdown and Bank Heist. Here’s how it breaks down:

Shutdown

Blocked attempt (+2 Tokens)

Successful attempt (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

Small Heist (+4 Tokens)

Large Heist (+6 Tokens)

Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)

Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

How to win the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament

To win the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament, follow the tips below.