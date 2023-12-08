All Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater Contest tournament rewards and milestones listed

Holidays are coming packed with rewards in Monpoly GO.

Monopoly GO's Xmas Sweater Contest tournament logo on a yellow background
Monopoly GO’s latest tournament, Xmas Sweater Contest, is now rolling. Its rewards include, as usual, thousands of dice, Sticker Packs for your Heartfelt Holidays album, and a rare High Roller event. Xmas Sweater Contest is a short leaderboard tournament ending on Dec. 9 at 12pm CT.

Despite this tournament’s name making it look like a partner event, it’s not. Your goal is, once again, hitting Railroad squares and playing Shutdown and Bank Heist against friends and random players. The better your results in those minigames, the more tokens you get and the faster you progress through the Xmas Sweater Contest milestones and the more prizes you get.

Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater Contest tournament full rewards list

Here’s the full list of prizes in Monopoly GO’s Xmas Sweater Contest tournament.

MilestoneTokensReward
ZeroFive TokensUnlock tournament
One55 Tokens40 Dice
Two40 TokensOne-Star Sticker Pack
Three90 Tokens70 Dice
Four130 TokensFive-minute High Roller event
Five110 Tokens80 Dice
Six150 TokensCash
Seven200 TokensTwo-Star Sticker Pack
Eight250 Tokens15-minute Mega Heist event
Nine225 TokensThree-Star Sticker Pack
10275 Tokens175 Dice
11300 TokensCash
12400 TokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
13375 Tokens250 Dice
14425 TokensCash
15500 Tokens20-minute Rent Frenzy event
16600 Tokens375 Dice
17550 TokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
18700 TokensCash
19800 Tokens500 Dice
201,000 TokensCash
21900 TokensCash
221,300 Tokens750 Dice
231,500 Tokens15-minute Cash Grab event
241,800 TokensCash
252,000 Tokens1,200 Dice (Grand Prize)

You can get a total of 3,440 dice in the Xmas Sweater Contest. Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list, which we will update and eventually change as we play through the event and confirm all milestones.

Xmas Sweater Contest tournament leaderboard full rewards list

Here are the additional prizes you can get in the Xmas Sweater Contest in Monpoly GO based on your final placement on the leaderboards:

Final placementRewards
First place1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Ninth place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th to 15th place50 dice, Cash
16th to 50thCash

How to score points in the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament

In the Xmas Sweater Contest in Monopoly GO, your leaderboard points directly match the tokens you snag from Railroad squares. To rack up points, you need to land on these squares and engage in Shutdown and Bank Heist. Here’s how it breaks down:

Shutdown

  • Blocked attempt (+2 Tokens)
  • Successful attempt (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist (+4 Tokens)
  • Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
  • Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
  • Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

How to win the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament

To win the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament, follow the tips below.

  • Use your highest dice multiplier strategically. Aim to use it when you’re six, seven, or eight squares from a Railroad, boosting your likelihood of landing on it for the minigame.
  • In Shutdown, find an opponent without Shields. This lets you switch back to them for guaranteed double tokens in the future.
  • Be smart with High Roller. Aim for the biggest rewards in a single roll without draining your dice bank. Stick to optimized rolls, especially during High Roller.
  • Consider stopping once you hit your milestones. Beyond this point, the dice spent trying to top the leaderboards, especially if you’re not close to the number one spot, likely won’t pay off compared to the potential dice you may earn.

