All Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater Contest tournament rewards and milestones listed

Monopoly GO’s latest tournament, Xmas Sweater Contest, is now rolling. Its rewards include, as usual, thousands of dice, Sticker Packs for your Heartfelt Holidays album, and a rare High Roller event. Xmas Sweater Contest is a short leaderboard tournament ending on Dec. 9 at 12pm CT.
Despite this tournament’s name making it look like a partner event, it’s not. Your goal is, once again, hitting Railroad squares and playing Shutdown and Bank Heist against friends and random players. The better your results in those minigames, the more tokens you get and the faster you progress through the Xmas Sweater Contest milestones and the more prizes you get.
Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater Contest tournament full rewards list
Here’s the full list of prizes in Monopoly GO’s Xmas Sweater Contest tournament.
|Milestone
|Tokens
|Reward
|Zero
|Five Tokens
|Unlock tournament
|One
|55 Tokens
|40 Dice
|Two
|40 Tokens
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|Three
|90 Tokens
|70 Dice
|Four
|130 Tokens
|Five-minute High Roller event
|Five
|110 Tokens
|80 Dice
|Six
|150 Tokens
|Cash
|Seven
|200 Tokens
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|Eight
|250 Tokens
|15-minute Mega Heist event
|Nine
|225 Tokens
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|10
|275 Tokens
|175 Dice
|11
|300 Tokens
|Cash
|12
|400 Tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|13
|375 Tokens
|250 Dice
|14
|425 Tokens
|Cash
|15
|500 Tokens
|20-minute Rent Frenzy event
|16
|600 Tokens
|375 Dice
|17
|550 Tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|18
|700 Tokens
|Cash
|19
|800 Tokens
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000 Tokens
|Cash
|21
|900 Tokens
|Cash
|22
|1,300 Tokens
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500 Tokens
|15-minute Cash Grab event
|24
|1,800 Tokens
|Cash
|25
|2,000 Tokens
|1,200 Dice (Grand Prize)
You can get a total of 3,440 dice in the Xmas Sweater Contest. Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list, which we will update and eventually change as we play through the event and confirm all milestones.
Xmas Sweater Contest tournament leaderboard full rewards list
Here are the additional prizes you can get in the Xmas Sweater Contest in Monpoly GO based on your final placement on the leaderboards:
|Final placement
|Rewards
|First place
|1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th to 15th place
|50 dice, Cash
|16th to 50th
|Cash
How to score points in the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament
In the Xmas Sweater Contest in Monopoly GO, your leaderboard points directly match the tokens you snag from Railroad squares. To rack up points, you need to land on these squares and engage in Shutdown and Bank Heist. Here’s how it breaks down:
Shutdown
- Blocked attempt (+2 Tokens)
- Successful attempt (+4 Tokens)
Bank Heist
- Small Heist (+4 Tokens)
- Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
- Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
- Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)
How to win the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament
To win the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament, follow the tips below.
- Use your highest dice multiplier strategically. Aim to use it when you’re six, seven, or eight squares from a Railroad, boosting your likelihood of landing on it for the minigame.
- In Shutdown, find an opponent without Shields. This lets you switch back to them for guaranteed double tokens in the future.
- Be smart with High Roller. Aim for the biggest rewards in a single roll without draining your dice bank. Stick to optimized rolls, especially during High Roller.
- Consider stopping once you hit your milestones. Beyond this point, the dice spent trying to top the leaderboards, especially if you’re not close to the number one spot, likely won’t pay off compared to the potential dice you may earn.