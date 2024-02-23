The latest main event in Monopoly GO, Galactic Adventures, is now live and offering Pickaxes, now Laser Guns, as rewards. These Pickaxes can be used in the new dig minigame, Galactic Treasures, allowing you to gain additional rewards. Here’s an overview of all prizes in Adventures.
Full list of Galactic Adventures rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
This short Monopoly GO event, similar to the previous Moon Walkers event, provides thousands of free dice, numerous Sticker Packs, and various flash events as rewards across its 47 milestones. To claim prizes, you must land on squares with Pickup tokens to score points, and you need to score 27,880 points to get it all. These rewards significantly boost your dice bank and bring you closer to completing your album sets, unlocking even more rewards, such as exclusive skins and prizes. Below is a comprehensive overview of everything available during Galactic Adventures, followed by a table that details the milestones.
- 16,095 dice
- 154 Laser Guns
- 12 Cash rewards
- 10 minutes of High Roller
- 40 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 10 minutes of Cash Grab
- Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
- Two Green Sticker Packs (One Star)
|Milestones
|Points
|Galactic Adventures rewards
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|5
|3 Laser Guns
|3
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|4
|75
|125 dice
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|15
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|7
|20
|3 Laser Guns
|8
|25
|Cash
|9
|150
|230 dice
|10
|30
|4 Laser Guns
|11
|35
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|45
|5 Laser Guns
|14
|400
|550 dice
|15
|45
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|16
|50
|10-minute Cash Grab
|17
|60
|6 Laser Guns
|18
|70
|Cash
|19
|825
|950 dice
|20
|75
|8 Laser Guns
|21
|70
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|22
|80
|90 dice
|23
|85
|10 Laser Guns
|24
|900
|1,100 dice
|25
|90
|10-minute High Roller
|26
|100
|12 Laser Guns
|27
|120
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|28
|130
|13 Laser Guns
|29
|800
|Cash
|30
|140
|150 dice
|31
|145
|Cash
|32
|150
|15 Laser Guns
|33
|175
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|34
|1,800
|1,800 dice
|35
|250
|Cash
|36
|300
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|37
|450
|Cash
|38
|600
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|39
|4,000
|3,800 dice
|40
|700
|30 Laser Guns
|41
|800
|Cash
|42
|900
|800 dice
|43
|3,000
|Cash
|44
|1,100
|45 Laser Guns
|45
|1,200
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|46
|1,300
|Cash
|47
|6,500
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)