Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Galactic Adventures rewards and milestones

You can get loads of pickaxes for the Galactic Treasures minigame.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 08:00 am
An image showing the Galactice Adventures logo with a spaceship and earth on top of it.
Images via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports.

The latest main event in Monopoly GO, Galactic Adventures, is now live and offering Pickaxes, now Laser Guns, as rewards. These Pickaxes can be used in the new dig minigame, Galactic Treasures, allowing you to gain additional rewards. Here’s an overview of all prizes in Adventures.

Full list of Galactic Adventures rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

This short Monopoly GO event, similar to the previous Moon Walkers event, provides thousands of free dice, numerous Sticker Packs, and various flash events as rewards across its 47 milestones. To claim prizes, you must land on squares with Pickup tokens to score points, and you need to score 27,880 points to get it all. These rewards significantly boost your dice bank and bring you closer to completing your album sets, unlocking even more rewards, such as exclusive skins and prizes. Below is a comprehensive overview of everything available during Galactic Adventures, followed by a table that details the milestones.

  • 16,095 dice
  • 154 Laser Guns
  • 12 Cash rewards
  • 10 minutes of High Roller
  • 40 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • Two Green Sticker Packs (One Star)
MilestonesPointsGalactic Adventures rewards
15Cash
253 Laser Guns
310Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
475125 dice
515Cash
61515-minute Rent Frenzy
7203 Laser Guns
825Cash
9150230 dice
10304 Laser Guns
1135Green Sticker Pack (one star)
1240Cash
13455 Laser Guns
14400550 dice
1545Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
165010-minute Cash Grab
17606 Laser Guns
1870Cash
19825950 dice
20758 Laser Guns
2170Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
228090 dice
238510 Laser Guns
249001,100 dice
259010-minute High Roller
2610012 Laser Guns
27120Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
2813013 Laser Guns
29800Cash
30140150 dice
31145Cash
3215015 Laser Guns
33175Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
341,8001,800 dice
35250Cash
3630025-minute Rent Frenzy
37450Cash
38600Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
394,0003,800 dice
4070030 Laser Guns
41800Cash
42900800 dice
433,000Cash
441,10045 Laser Guns
451,200Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
461,300Cash
476,5006,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)

related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Galactic Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones
An image of the Galactic Treasures logo with the Ufo Token in Monopoly GO
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Galactic Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 23, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 23, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Space Repairs rewards and milestones
A picture of the Space Repairs tournament logo on a space background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Space Repairs rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Galactic Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones
An image of the Galactic Treasures logo with the Ufo Token in Monopoly GO
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Galactic Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 23, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 23, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Space Repairs rewards and milestones
A picture of the Space Repairs tournament logo on a space background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Space Repairs rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 22, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.