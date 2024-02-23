The latest main event in Monopoly GO, Galactic Adventures, is now live and offering Pickaxes, now Laser Guns, as rewards. These Pickaxes can be used in the new dig minigame, Galactic Treasures, allowing you to gain additional rewards. Here’s an overview of all prizes in Adventures.

Full list of Galactic Adventures rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

This short Monopoly GO event, similar to the previous Moon Walkers event, provides thousands of free dice, numerous Sticker Packs, and various flash events as rewards across its 47 milestones. To claim prizes, you must land on squares with Pickup tokens to score points, and you need to score 27,880 points to get it all. These rewards significantly boost your dice bank and bring you closer to completing your album sets, unlocking even more rewards, such as exclusive skins and prizes. Below is a comprehensive overview of everything available during Galactic Adventures, followed by a table that details the milestones.

16,095 dice

154 Laser Guns

12 Cash rewards

10 minutes of High Roller

40 minutes of Rent Frenzy

10 minutes of Cash Grab

Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)

One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)

Two Green Sticker Packs (One Star)