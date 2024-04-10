All Marble Trouble Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (April 10 to 11)

Scopley has dropped one final Monopoly GO tournament before the Partner event ends. Here’s how to get the most Dice, Stickers, and Partner tokens before the Fountain Partners event ends.

Recommended Videos

The Marble Trouble Monopoly GO tournament returns for 24 hours, but it’s not the same as it was when the event first appeared. You and your friends will have one day to complete the Fountain Partners event when Marble Trouble launches at 1pm CT on April 10. The tournament offers Mr. M Partner tokens as rewards, increasing the total number by 210 for completing the event. You can also earn Partner tokens through the Sphinx Scramble solo event and daily rewards.

Full list of Marble Trouble Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Increase your Dice multiplier when near a Railroad tile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Total Marble Trouble rewards included 1.990 Partner tokens, 6,210 Dice, six Sticker packs, and cash. You can also take advantage of two High Roller flash events through milestones seven and 29 to increase points that unlock milestones. Milestone 19 has a Mega Heist, which offers more points when bankrupting your opponent.

Marble Trouble milestone Tokens/Points Marble Trouble reward One 50 120 Partner tokens Two 80 40 Dice Three 70 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 150 150 Partner tokens Five 200 100 Dice Six 300 180 Partner tokens Seven 250 High Roller for five minutes Eight 350 Cash Nine 500 220 Dice 10 550 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 11 800 250 Partner tokens 12 900 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 13 950 400 Dice 14 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 15 900 340 Partner tokens 16 1,200 500 Dice 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,300 450 Partner tokens 19 1,500 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 20 2,100 750 Dice 21 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 22 2,200 Cash 23 2,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 24 3,000 500 Partner tokens 25 3,200 1,100 Dice 26 3,200 Cash 27 3,600 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 28 4,200 1,400 Dice 29 4,500 High Roller for 20 minutes 30 6,500 1,700 Dice All early rewards are from the Monopoly GO wiki and were later confirmed by us at Dot Esports.

When do Marble Trouble rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Marble Trouble rewards will end on April 11 at around 12:58pm CT. Both the Fountains Partners event and the solo event will end after the Marble Trouble tournament.

What is different about Marble Trouble rewards in Monopoly GO?

Getting to the top of the leaderboard earns you more Dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second run of the Marble Trouble Monopoly GO tournament offers you double points for a Bank Heist, which can unlock milestones quickly. Landing on a Railroad tile triggers the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. No extra points are awarded for a Shutdown, but during double rewards, you can quite literally rob the bank with a bankrupt Bank Heist.

Bank Heist Marble Trouble rewards

Small Heist: Eight tokens

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Marble Trouble rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown: Four tokens

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more