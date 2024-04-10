All Marble Trouble Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (April 10 to 11)

Scopley has dropped one final Monopoly GO tournament before the Partner event ends. Here’s how to get the most Dice, Stickers, and Partner tokens before the Fountain Partners event ends.
The Marble Trouble Monopoly GO tournament returns for 24 hours, but it’s not the same as it was when the event first appeared. You and your friends will have one day to complete the Fountain Partners event when Marble Trouble launches at 1pm CT on April 10. The tournament offers Mr. M Partner tokens as rewards, increasing the total number by 210 for completing the event. You can also earn Partner tokens through the Sphinx Scramble solo event and daily rewards.
Full list of Marble Trouble Monopoly GO rewards and milestones
Total Marble Trouble rewards included 1.990 Partner tokens, 6,210 Dice, six Sticker packs, and cash. You can also take advantage of two High Roller flash events through milestones seven and 29 to increase points that unlock milestones. Milestone 19 has a Mega Heist, which offers more points when bankrupting your opponent.
|Marble Trouble milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Marble Trouble reward
|One
|50
|120 Partner tokens
|Two
|80
|40 Dice
|Three
|70
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|150
|150 Partner tokens
|Five
|200
|100 Dice
|Six
|300
|180 Partner tokens
|Seven
|250
|High Roller for five minutes
|Eight
|350
|Cash
|Nine
|500
|220 Dice
|
|10
|550
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|11
|800
|250 Partner tokens
|12
|900
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|13
|950
|400 Dice
|14
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|15
|900
|340 Partner tokens
|16
|1,200
|500 Dice
|17
|1,000
|Cash
|18
|1,300
|450 Partner tokens
|19
|1,500
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|
|20
|2,100
|750 Dice
|21
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|22
|2,200
|Cash
|23
|2,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|24
|3,000
|500 Partner tokens
|25
|3,200
|1,100 Dice
|26
|3,200
|Cash
|27
|3,600
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|28
|4,200
|1,400 Dice
|29
|4,500
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|30
|6,500
|1,700 Dice
When do Marble Trouble rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Marble Trouble rewards will end on April 11 at around 12:58pm CT. Both the Fountains Partners event and the solo event will end after the Marble Trouble tournament.
What is different about Marble Trouble rewards in Monopoly GO?
The second run of the Marble Trouble Monopoly GO tournament offers you double points for a Bank Heist, which can unlock milestones quickly. Landing on a Railroad tile triggers the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. No extra points are awarded for a Shutdown, but during double rewards, you can quite literally rob the bank with a bankrupt Bank Heist.
Bank Heist Marble Trouble rewards
- Small Heist: Eight tokens
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist: 20 tokens
Shutdown Marble Trouble rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown: Four tokens