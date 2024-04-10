Category:
Monopoly Go

All Marble Trouble Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (April 10 to 11)

Earn Mr. M Partner tokens before time runs out.
Danny Forster
Published: Apr 10, 2024 01:19 pm
Monopoly GO workers breaking a sculpture
Scopley has dropped one final Monopoly GO tournament before the Partner event ends. Here’s how to get the most Dice, Stickers, and Partner tokens before the Fountain Partners event ends.

The Marble Trouble Monopoly GO tournament returns for 24 hours, but it’s not the same as it was when the event first appeared. You and your friends will have one day to complete the Fountain Partners event when Marble Trouble launches at 1pm CT on April 10. The tournament offers Mr. M Partner tokens as rewards, increasing the total number by 210 for completing the event. You can also earn Partner tokens through the Sphinx Scramble solo event and daily rewards.

Full list of Marble Trouble Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Gnome on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Increase your Dice multiplier when near a Railroad tile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Total Marble Trouble rewards included 1.990 Partner tokens, 6,210 Dice, six Sticker packs, and cash. You can also take advantage of two High Roller flash events through milestones seven and 29 to increase points that unlock milestones. Milestone 19 has a Mega Heist, which offers more points when bankrupting your opponent.

Marble Trouble milestoneTokens/PointsMarble Trouble reward
One50120 Partner tokens
Two8040 Dice
Three70Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four150150 Partner tokens
Five200100 Dice
Six300180 Partner tokens
Seven250High Roller for five minutes
Eight350Cash
Nine500220 Dice
10550Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
11800250 Partner tokens
12900Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
13950400 Dice
141,000Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
15900340 Partner tokens
161,200500 Dice
171,000Cash
181,300450 Partner tokens
191,500Mega Heist for 20 minutes
202,100750 Dice
211,800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
222,200Cash
232,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
243,000500 Partner tokens
253,2001,100 Dice
263,200Cash
273,600Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
284,2001,400 Dice
294,500High Roller for 20 minutes
306,5001,700 Dice
When do Marble Trouble rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Marble Trouble rewards will end on April 11 at around 12:58pm CT. Both the Fountains Partners event and the solo event will end after the Marble Trouble tournament.

What is different about Marble Trouble rewards in Monopoly GO?

Marble Trouble tournament leaderboard in Monopoly GO
Getting to the top of the leaderboard earns you more Dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second run of the Marble Trouble Monopoly GO tournament offers you double points for a Bank Heist, which can unlock milestones quickly. Landing on a Railroad tile triggers the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. No extra points are awarded for a Shutdown, but during double rewards, you can quite literally rob the bank with a bankrupt Bank Heist.

Bank Heist Marble Trouble rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Marble Trouble rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown: Four tokens
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 10, 2024
