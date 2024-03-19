All Green Thumb Contest rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The newest tournament in Monopoly GO, Green Thumb Contest, is the ideal chance to earn extra rewards and boost your collection of pickaxe tokens for Sunset Treasures. Roll the dice, land on Railroad squares to score points, and outperform your opponents to win big.
The top reason to use your dice in the Green Thumb Contest is definitely to win more pickaxe tokens for Sunset Treasures. With up to 124 tokens available, you have plenty to help clear several grids and get closer to the grand prizes of the event, such as the new player token and the Wild Sticker. In the Green Thumb Contest, just focus on using your biggest dice multiplier to land on Railroad squares and play Shutdown and Bank Heist. The better you do in these two minigames, the higher your score will be for that turn.
Full list of Green Thumb Contest milestones and rewards in Monopoly GO
During the Green Thumb Contest in Monopoly GO, besides the 124 pickaxe tokens, you can earn a total of 4,000 dice and several Sticker Packs to help you complete the Monopoly Origins album, which leaves the game soon. These rewards are distributed over 30 milestones, and you receive additional dice and stickers based on your final ranking in the leaderboards when the tournament ends on March 20. Below is the total number of prizes available, along with a detailed summary of the milestones.
- 4,000 dice
- 124 pickaxe tokens
- Five cash rewards
- 25 minutes of Mega Heist
- 15 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of High Roller
- One Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
- One Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|Milestone
|Reward
|Green Thumb Contest Points
|1
|4 Pickaxes
|30
|2
|50 dice
|60
|3
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|40
|4
|75 dice
|100
|5
|5 Pickaxes
|140
|6
|High Roller (five minutes)
|175
|7
|8 Pickaxes
|140
|8
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|180
|9
|10 Pickaxes
|190
|10
|175 dice
|200
|
|11
|15 Pickaxes
|220
|12
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|230
|13
|175 dice
|240
|14
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|300
|15
|275 dice
|400
|16
|15 Pickaxes
|375
|17
|Mega Heist (25 minutes)
|425
|18
|Cash
|500
|19
|400 dice
|600
|20
|20 Pickaxes
|650
|
|21
|Cash
|550
|22
|22 Pickaxes
|700
|23
|Cash
|800
|24
|650 dice
|1,000
|25
|25 Pickaxes
|900
|26
|Cash
|1,300
|27
|900 dice
|1,500
|28
|Cash Grab (15 minutes)
|1,600
|29
|Cash
|1,800
|30
|1,300 dice
|2,000