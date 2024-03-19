All Green Thumb Contest rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The newest tournament in Monopoly GO, Green Thumb Contest, is the ideal chance to earn extra rewards and boost your collection of pickaxe tokens for Sunset Treasures. Roll the dice, land on Railroad squares to score points, and outperform your opponents to win big.

The top reason to use your dice in the Green Thumb Contest is definitely to win more pickaxe tokens for Sunset Treasures. With up to 124 tokens available, you have plenty to help clear several grids and get closer to the grand prizes of the event, such as the new player token and the Wild Sticker. In the Green Thumb Contest, just focus on using your biggest dice multiplier to land on Railroad squares and play Shutdown and Bank Heist. The better you do in these two minigames, the higher your score will be for that turn.

Full list of Green Thumb Contest milestones and rewards in Monopoly GO

During the Green Thumb Contest in Monopoly GO, besides the 124 pickaxe tokens, you can earn a total of 4,000 dice and several Sticker Packs to help you complete the Monopoly Origins album, which leaves the game soon. These rewards are distributed over 30 milestones, and you receive additional dice and stickers based on your final ranking in the leaderboards when the tournament ends on March 20. Below is the total number of prizes available, along with a detailed summary of the milestones.

4,000 dice

124 pickaxe tokens

Five cash rewards

25 minutes of Mega Heist

15 minutes of Cash Grab

Five minutes of High Roller

One Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)

One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)

One Green Sticker Pack (One Star)

Milestone Reward Green Thumb Contest Points 1 4 Pickaxes 30 2 50 dice 60 3 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 40 4 75 dice 100 5 5 Pickaxes 140 6 High Roller (five minutes) 175 7 8 Pickaxes 140 8 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 180 9 10 Pickaxes 190 10 175 dice 200 11 15 Pickaxes 220 12 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 230 13 175 dice 240 14 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 300 15 275 dice 400 16 15 Pickaxes 375 17 Mega Heist (25 minutes) 425 18 Cash 500 19 400 dice 600 20 20 Pickaxes 650 21 Cash 550 22 22 Pickaxes 700 23 Cash 800 24 650 dice 1,000 25 25 Pickaxes 900 26 Cash 1,300 27 900 dice 1,500 28 Cash Grab (15 minutes) 1,600 29 Cash 1,800 30 1,300 dice 2,000

