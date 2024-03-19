Category:
All Green Thumb Contest rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Get more pickaxes for Sunset Treasures.
The newest tournament in Monopoly GO, Green Thumb Contest, is the ideal chance to earn extra rewards and boost your collection of pickaxe tokens for Sunset Treasures. Roll the dice, land on Railroad squares to score points, and outperform your opponents to win big.

The top reason to use your dice in the Green Thumb Contest is definitely to win more pickaxe tokens for Sunset Treasures. With up to 124 tokens available, you have plenty to help clear several grids and get closer to the grand prizes of the event, such as the new player token and the Wild Sticker. In the Green Thumb Contest, just focus on using your biggest dice multiplier to land on Railroad squares and play Shutdown and Bank Heist. The better you do in these two minigames, the higher your score will be for that turn.

Full list of Green Thumb Contest milestones and rewards in Monopoly GO

During the Green Thumb Contest in Monopoly GO, besides the 124 pickaxe tokens, you can earn a total of 4,000 dice and several Sticker Packs to help you complete the Monopoly Origins album, which leaves the game soon. These rewards are distributed over 30 milestones, and you receive additional dice and stickers based on your final ranking in the leaderboards when the tournament ends on March 20. Below is the total number of prizes available, along with a detailed summary of the milestones.

  • 4,000 dice
  • 124 pickaxe tokens
  • Five cash rewards
  • 25 minutes of Mega Heist
  • 15 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of High Roller
  • One Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • One Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
MilestoneRewardGreen Thumb Contest Points
14 Pickaxes30
250 dice60
3Green Sticker Pack (one star)40
475 dice100
55 Pickaxes140
6High Roller (five minutes)175
78 Pickaxes140
8Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)180
910 Pickaxes190
10175 dice200
1115 Pickaxes220
12Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)230
13175 dice240
14Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)300
15275 dice400
1615 Pickaxes375
17Mega Heist (25 minutes)425
18Cash500
19400 dice600
2020 Pickaxes650
21Cash550
2222 Pickaxes700
23Cash800
24650 dice1,000
2525 Pickaxes900
26Cash1,300
27900 dice1,500
28Cash Grab (15 minutes)1,600
29Cash1,800
301,300 dice2,000
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly at desk in GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Spring Awakening rewards and milestones
Figures standing around Monopoly GO game board
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Spring Awakening rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 18, 2024
