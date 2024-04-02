All Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest rewards and milestones

The 24 Carrot Contest in Monopoly GO has started, offering many Pickaxe tokens in its milestone rewards. This is another chance to win additional prizes and make progress in Spring Treasures for its unique player token.

Like other Monopoly GO tournaments, the 24 Carrot Contest requires you to land on Railroad squares to earn points through playing Bank Heist and Shutdown, giving you more points for doing well in these minigames. You can also win extra prizes on the leaderboards, based on how your score stacks up against your friends’ scores when the tournament wraps up.

24 Carrot Contest’s full list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The 24 Carrot Contest is a lot like the last tournament, the Easter Egg Hunt, but it has fewer Pickaxe tokens in the milestones, making it a bit less appealing when it comes to prizes and rewards. But it remains one of the limited methods by which you can get more Pickaxes to participate in Spring Treasures and move closer to securing the special Gnome player token.

Below is the complete list of rewards available in Monopoly GO’s 24 Carrot Contest, along with a detailed overview of the prizes for each milestone.

4,170 dice

99 Pickaxe tokens

25 minutes of Rent Frenzy

20 minutes of Mega Heist

20 minutes of Cash Grab

Five minutes of High Roller

Seven Cash rewards

One Green Sticker Pack (one star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)

Milestone Tokens/Points 24 Carrot Contest Reward 1 30 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) 2 60 Four Pickaxe tokens 3 40 Cash 4 100 100 Dice 5 140 Five Pickaxe tokens 6 175 High Roller for five minutes 7 140 Seven Pickaxe tokens 8 180 200 Dice 9 190 Eight Pickaxe tokens 10 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 11 220 10 Pickaxe tokens 12 230 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 13 240 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 14 300 Cash 15 400 420 Dice 16 375 15 Pickaxe tokens 17 425 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 500 Cash 19 600 650 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 550 20 Pickaxe tokens 22 700 Cash 23 800 1,000 Dice 24 1,000 30 Pickaxe tokens 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,800 Dice

