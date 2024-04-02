Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest rewards and milestones

Another tournament with plenty of pickaxes.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 01:00 pm
The logo for the 24 Carrot Contest tournament in Monopoly GO.
Image via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports

The 24 Carrot Contest in Monopoly GO has started, offering many Pickaxe tokens in its milestone rewards. This is another chance to win additional prizes and make progress in Spring Treasures for its unique player token.

Recommended Videos

Like other Monopoly GO tournaments, the 24 Carrot Contest requires you to land on Railroad squares to earn points through playing Bank Heist and Shutdown, giving you more points for doing well in these minigames. You can also win extra prizes on the leaderboards, based on how your score stacks up against your friends’ scores when the tournament wraps up.

24 Carrot Contest’s full list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The 24 Carrot Contest is a lot like the last tournament, the Easter Egg Hunt, but it has fewer Pickaxe tokens in the milestones, making it a bit less appealing when it comes to prizes and rewards. But it remains one of the limited methods by which you can get more Pickaxes to participate in Spring Treasures and move closer to securing the special Gnome player token.

Below is the complete list of rewards available in Monopoly GO’s 24 Carrot Contest, along with a detailed overview of the prizes for each milestone.

  • 4,170 dice
  • 99 Pickaxe tokens
  • 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 20 minutes of Mega Heist
  • 20 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of High Roller
  • Seven Cash rewards
  • One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
MilestoneTokens/Points24 Carrot Contest Reward
130Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
260Four Pickaxe tokens
340Cash
4100100 Dice
5140Five Pickaxe tokens
6175High Roller for five minutes
7140Seven Pickaxe tokens
8180200 Dice
9190Eight Pickaxe tokens
10200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
1122010 Pickaxe tokens
12230Mega Heist for 20 minutes
13240Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
14300Cash
15400420 Dice
1637515 Pickaxe tokens
17425Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18500Cash
19600650 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
2155020 Pickaxe tokens
22700Cash
238001,000 Dice
241,00030 Pickaxe tokens
25900Cash
261,300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 20 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,800 Dice
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to join the Tycoon Club in Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go buildings.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to join the Tycoon Club in Monopoly Go
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to join the Tycoon Club in Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go buildings.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to join the Tycoon Club in Monopoly Go
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 2, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on Dragon's Dogma 2.