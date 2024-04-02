All Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest rewards and milestones

The 24 Carrot Contest in Monopoly GO has started, offering many Pickaxe tokens in its milestone rewards. This is another chance to win additional prizes and make progress in Spring Treasures for its unique player token.
Like other Monopoly GO tournaments, the 24 Carrot Contest requires you to land on Railroad squares to earn points through playing Bank Heist and Shutdown, giving you more points for doing well in these minigames. You can also win extra prizes on the leaderboards, based on how your score stacks up against your friends’ scores when the tournament wraps up.
24 Carrot Contest’s full list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
The 24 Carrot Contest is a lot like the last tournament, the Easter Egg Hunt, but it has fewer Pickaxe tokens in the milestones, making it a bit less appealing when it comes to prizes and rewards. But it remains one of the limited methods by which you can get more Pickaxes to participate in Spring Treasures and move closer to securing the special Gnome player token.
Below is the complete list of rewards available in Monopoly GO’s 24 Carrot Contest, along with a detailed overview of the prizes for each milestone.
- 4,170 dice
- 99 Pickaxe tokens
- 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 20 minutes of Mega Heist
- 20 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of High Roller
- Seven Cash rewards
- One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|24 Carrot Contest Reward
|1
|30
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|2
|60
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|3
|40
|Cash
|4
|100
|100 Dice
|5
|140
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|6
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|7
|140
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|8
|180
|200 Dice
|9
|190
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|10
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|
|11
|220
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|12
|230
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|13
|240
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|14
|300
|Cash
|15
|400
|420 Dice
|16
|375
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|17
|425
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|650 Dice
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|
|21
|550
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|22
|700
|Cash
|23
|800
|1,000 Dice
|24
|1,000
|30 Pickaxe tokens
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,800 Dice