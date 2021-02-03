The Forbidden Palace is themed around the Lunar New Year and will last for a month.

Clash Royale’s 20th season has begun. The Forbidden Palace is themed around the Lunar New Year, which will happen on Feb. 12, and has introduced a new arena, tower skin, and emotes to the game. The season will last a month.

The tower skin and arena for this season are also themed around the new year. The Imperial Tower skin can be unlocked by reaching tier 10 of the Pass Royale. For the first time in season 20, Supercell has brought Elite Barbarian emotes to Clash Royale.

The Elite Barbarian Candy can be purchased from the shop while the Elite Barbarian Kiss can be unlocked at tier 20 of the Pass Royale.

When will Clash Royale’s season 20 end?

Clash Royale’s season 20 will end on March 1 at 1:30am CT, according to the in-game countdown.

Players can expect season 21 to begin immediately after this or after a maintenance break. The 21st season of the game will also bring some balance changes to the game for the first time in three seasons.

Until then, players can climb through all 35 tiers of the Pass Royale and unlock the legendary chest at the end.

The season’s ending also means that March 1 will be the last date for players to climb the leaderboards and qualify for the next stage in season two of the Clash Royale League (CRL) 2021.

The top 1,000 players with the most trophies at the end of the season will make it to the monthly qualifier. Top players from here will qualify for the monthly final on March 27 and 28. The qualifier and final grant crucial qualification points that will decide the players who make it to the 2021 CRL World Finals.