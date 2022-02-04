Warcraft is headed to mobile devices

Fans have been waiting three years for Diablo Immortals to release and Blizzard has announced another mobile game.

One of the oldest and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time, Warcraft, is coming to mobile devices, Activision Blizzard revealed during its quarterly earnings report yesterday.

No other details about the mobile game have been revealed yet, but Blizzard said that it plans to bring the game into players’ hands in 2022.

A mobile version of Warcraft isn’t the only mobile game Blizzard is working on, though. Diablo Immortal, which was announced in 2018, is set to release later this year as well. In the financial results, the developer said it recently concluded public testing for Diablo Immortal and received “positive feedback.”

Yesterday’s announcement comes after Activision Blizzard revealed in late 2020 that it intended to bring all of its franchises to mobile.

It isn’t surprising to see the company focus more on the smartphone market since Call of Duty: Mobile continues to bring in a huge amount of revenue for the developer. The 2021 worldwide consumer spending for the game crossed $1 billion, Activision said. In Q4, its earnings grew 18 percent year-over-year and accounted for 33 percent of the total net bookings.

With this success, Activision is making another mobile game in the Call of Duty franchise. There isn’t a lot of information available about this game yet, except that Barcelona-based Digital Legends has been working with Beenox, Activision Shanghai, and Activision’s internal studio Solid State since the beginning of 2021 on the title. Digital Legends was acquired by Activision in October 2021.