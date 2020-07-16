Team Liquid to host grassroots Brawl Stars tournament

Team Liquid has unveiled the Brawl Stars Arena, a tournament for the mobile game that’s open to all players in North America and Europe. Players have to make it to the championship stages through open qualifiers where $1,000 will be up for grabs.

Registrations for the NA qualifiers are now open until July 23. The EU qualifiers’ registrations will be open from July 26 to Aug. 5. Players have to join the Team Liquid Brawl Stars Discord server and head over to the official website for the event to register.

The North American qualifier will be held on July 26 while the European qualifier will happen on Aug. 8. The top teams from both regions will then advance to their respective regional championship stages, which will begin on Aug. 22. The championship stages have a prize pool of $1,000 each.

The official website for the game says that the championship stage will have a “one-of-a-kind competitive ban/draft format.” It’s unclear what this will entail, though.

Liquid said the Brawl Stars Arena is planned to be the “first of many” tournaments in the mobile space. The North American organization has two mobile gaming rosters in Free Fire and Clash Royale. Liquid doesn’t have a Brawl Stars team right now, though.