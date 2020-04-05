Team Apdo win Asian Brawl Stars Championship April finals

The April finals for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 wrapped up today with the top three Asian teams (two from APAC and Japan and one from Korea) battling it out for the first position. Along with the $23,250 prize pool, qualification points to the Brawl Stars World finals later this year were up for grabs in the monthly finals.

Coming into today, PSG Esports were one of the favorites to win against Team Apdo and JUPITER. PSG, however, had a terrible outing after the team lost in straight sets to both its competitors. In the deciding match between Apdo and JUPITER, the latter was defeated 3-1.

Team Apdo thus secured the first position in the group with two victories followed by Jupiter while PSG Esports came last.

First: APDO ($15000 and 70 points)

Second: Jupiter ($5000 and 50 points)

Third: PSG Esports ($3250 and 40 points)

With this victory, Apdo have established a comfortable lead in the leaderboards for the Korean region and will be looking to maintain it in the coming months to secure a slot in the World finals. In the APAC and Japan leaderboards, JUPITER and PSG Esports are neck-and-neck with the former leading by 10 points. The Korean region will have one representative at the World finals while there are two slots reserved for the APAC and Japanese region.