Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier 3

The winner will make it to the World Finals 2020.

Eight teams are competing in the third qualifier for the $1 million Clash of Clans World Championship 2020. The winner of the qualifier will book a slot at the Clash of Clans World Finals later this year.

The event is being held from Aug. 28 to 30, and the first two days are the group stage. The eight teams will be divided into two groups and will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams from each of the two groups will play in the playoffs on Sunday to decide the champions.

The qualifiers were initially supposed to be a LAN event at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are being played online.

This article is being updated live.

Group Stage Bracket

Here are bracket results for both groups, A and B. Ni Chang Dance and H.T Family have made it to the playoffs from Group A. In Group B, Nova Esports and eleVen Original have advanced to the playoffs.

Group A

Screengrab via Supercell

Group B

Screengrab via Supercell

Match-wise results for the Group Stage

Day two: Saturday, Aug. 29

QueeN Walkers vs. eleVen Original (Group B)

eleVen Original won on higher average overall damage.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage QueeN Walkers 13 94.6 percent eleVen Original 13 96.8 percent

Activit-E vs. H.T Family (Group A)

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Activit-E 12 86.4 percent H.T Family 13 96 percent

QueeN Walkers vs. Nova Esports (Group B)

Nova won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage QueeN Walkers 11 87.4 percent Nova Esports 12 92.8 percent

Activit-E vs. Ni Chang Dance (Group A)

Ni Chang Dance won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Activit-E 10 73.2 percent Ni Chang Dance 11 79.2 percent

Day one: Friday, Aug. 28

EleVen Original vs. Goethe (Group B)

EleVen Original won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage eleVen Original 11 87.4 percent Goethe 10 90.6 percent

Hagure MetaL vs. H.T Family (Group A)

H.T Family won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Hagure MetaL 11 86.2 percent H.T Family 12 92 percent

Nova Esports vs. Goethe (Group B)

Nova won on higher stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Nova Esports 13 91.8 percent Goethe 11 79.6 percent

eleVen Original vs. QueeN Walkers (Group B)

QueeN Walkers won on higher average overall damage.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage eleVen Original 12 85.8 percent QueeN Walkers 12 89 percent

Ni Chang Dance vs. H.T Family (Group A)

Ni Chang Dance won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Ni Chang Dance 13 93.6 percent H.T Family 11 90.8 percent

Activit-E vs. Hagure MetaL (Group A)

Activit-E won on higher average overall damage.