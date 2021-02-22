The league stage for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 spring season will take place from Feb. 19 to March 7. Eighteen teams are competing for six spots in the FFIC Grand Finals. It has a total prize pool of about $103,500 (Rs. 750,000).

Twelve teams have made their way through the qualifiers, which happened earlier this month, to make it to the league stage. The top six teams of the FFIC 2020 fall season have also received a direct invite to the event.

The teams have been divided into three groups of six. They’ll compete in a round-robin format across nine days from Feb. 19 to March 7. Each day, six matches will be played.

Here are the results for the league stage of the FFIC 2021 spring season.

League standings

At the end of each day, every team is given points based on their standings in relation to the other teams in their own group. The point system for each group is:

First: 20 points

Second: 17 points

Third: 14 points

Fourth: 10 points

Fifth: Seven points

Sixth: Four points

After all nine matchdays, the top two teams from each group will advance to the finals of the FFIC 2021 spring season. The remaining 12 teams will compete in the FFIC 2021 play-in stage, where they’ll have one more chance of making it to the finals.

Standings per day

Here are the standings at the end of each day of the FFIC 2021 spring season.

Day three: Feb. 21 (Sunday)

Groups A and C

Day two: Feb. 20 (Saturday)

Groups B and C

Day one: Feb. 19 (Friday)

Groups A and B

