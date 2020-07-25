Results for Clash of Clans World Championship’s second qualifier

The second qualifier for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 is being played from July 24 to 26.
Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $45,000 prize pool and the qualification spot to the World Finals later this year.
The teams have been divided into two groups and will compete in a double-elimination format over the weekend. The semifinals and finals will be played on Sunday, the winner of which will directly make it to the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020.
The results are being updated daily.
Group Stage Bracket
Here are the brackets for Groups A and B after the first day.
Group A
Group B
Match-wise results for the Group Stage
Friday, July 24
Vatang vs. PENTA (Group B)
Vatang won on stars.
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Vatang
|12
|89 percent
|PENTA
|9
|74.8 percent
RTK vs. Nova Esports (Group A)
Nova won on stars.
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|RTK
|11
|86.6 percent
|Nova Esports
|12
|94.2 percent
Penta vs. eleVen Original (Group B)
EleVen won on stars.
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Penta
|11
|82.6 percent
|eleVen Original
|13
|92.2 percent
Unicorns of Love vs. Vatang (Group B)
Unicons of Love won on higher average overall damage.
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Unicorns of Love
|12
|93 percent
|Vatang
|12
|90.4 percent
Townhall. Legend vs. Nova Esports (Group A)
Townhall won on stars.
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Townhall. Legend
|13
|91.6 percent
|Nova Esports
|11
|87.6 percent
RTK vs. Euronics Gaming (Group A)
Euronics won on stars.
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|RTK
|11
|81 percent
|Euronics Gaming
|12
|92.6 percent