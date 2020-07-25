Results for Clash of Clans World Championship’s second qualifier

The winner will make it to the World Finals 2020.

The second qualifier for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 is being played from July 24 to 26.

Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $45,000 prize pool and the qualification spot to the World Finals later this year.

Related: How to watch the Clash of Clans World Championship’s 2nd qualifier

The teams have been divided into two groups and will compete in a double-elimination format over the weekend. The semifinals and finals will be played on Sunday, the winner of which will directly make it to the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020.

The results are being updated daily.

Group Stage Bracket

Here are the brackets for Groups A and B after the first day.

Group A

Group B

Match-wise results for the Group Stage

Friday, July 24

Vatang vs. PENTA (Group B)

Vatang won on stars.

Teams Stars Average Overall Damage Vatang 12 89 percent PENTA 9 74.8 percent

RTK vs. Nova Esports (Group A)

Nova won on stars.

Teams Stars Average Overall Damage RTK 11 86.6 percent Nova Esports 12 94.2 percent

Penta vs. eleVen Original (Group B)

EleVen won on stars.

Teams Stars Average Overall Damage Penta 11 82.6 percent eleVen Original 13 92.2 percent

Unicorns of Love vs. Vatang (Group B)

Unicons of Love won on higher average overall damage.

Teams Stars Average Overall Damage Unicorns of Love 12 93 percent Vatang 12 90.4 percent

Townhall. Legend vs. Nova Esports (Group A)

Townhall won on stars.

Teams Stars Average Overall Damage Townhall. Legend 13 91.6 percent Nova Esports 11 87.6 percent

RTK vs. Euronics Gaming (Group A)

Euronics won on stars.