Results for Clash of Clans World Championship’s second qualifier

The winner will make it to the World Finals 2020.

Image via Supercell

The second qualifier for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 is being played from July 24 to 26.

Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $45,000 prize pool and the qualification spot to the World Finals later this year.

The teams have been divided into two groups and will compete in a double-elimination format over the weekend. The semifinals and finals will be played on Sunday, the winner of which will directly make it to the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020.

The results are being updated daily.

Group Stage Bracket

Here are the brackets for Groups A and B after the first day.

Group A

Group B

Match-wise results for the Group Stage

Friday, July 24

Vatang vs. PENTA (Group B)

Vatang won on stars.

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
Vatang1289 percent
PENTA974.8 percent

RTK vs. Nova Esports (Group A)

Nova won on stars.

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
RTK1186.6 percent
Nova Esports1294.2 percent

Penta vs. eleVen Original (Group B)

EleVen won on stars.

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
Penta1182.6 percent
eleVen Original1392.2 percent

Unicorns of Love vs. Vatang (Group B)

Unicons of Love won on higher average overall damage.

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
Unicorns of Love1293 percent
Vatang1290.4 percent

Townhall. Legend vs. Nova Esports (Group A)

Townhall won on stars.

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
Townhall. Legend1391.6 percent
Nova Esports1187.6 percent

RTK vs. Euronics Gaming (Group A)

Euronics won on stars.

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
RTK1181 percent
Euronics Gaming1292.6 percent