Report: Call of Duty: Mobile crosses 250 million downloads in nine months

Call of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded over 250 million times since its release last October, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

The game is most popular in the U.S., where it has been downloaded 45 million times. India has the second most installs while Brazil sits in the third position.

This number is more than the downloads for PUBG Mobile and Fortnite in the first 265 days of their release. While PUBG Mobile was downloaded 236 million times, Fortnite saw just 78 million installs in the first 265 days.

In revenue, the game surpasses PUBG Mobile by a huge margin. According to the report, CoD: Mobile has earned around $327 million since its release. This is about 78 percent more than what PUBG Mobile earned in the same period. This is likely because PUBG Mobile is more popular in southern and Southeast Asian regions where players spend less in-game.

CoD: Mobile’s revenue is about 83 percent of what players spent in Fortnite on mobile. Data on Fortnite’s earnings through Android isn’t available as the game wasn’t released in the Google Play Store.

CoD: Mobile has been developed by Activision in a partnership with Tencent’s Timi Studios. It was released globally on Oct. 1.