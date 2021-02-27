Red Bull M.E.O Season 3 finals to take place in ‘virtual’ Istanbul

The Red Bull M.E.O season three finals will occur between March 17 and 29. The top players in Hearthstone, Teamfight Tactics, and PUBG Mobile from 28 different countries will battle for the title of champions.

The 13-day event will also feature a “virtual Istanbul” festival where fans will be taken on digital tours and interactive challenges across different venues of the city.

We're happy to announce the final dates of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3!

Experience the World Final in a completely different Istanbul!



Find out more here: https://t.co/8xB9WHh7i3@RedBullTR pic.twitter.com/egUBFrTNaD — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) February 26, 2021

Initially planned to be a LAN event, Red Bull has turned it into an online one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the PUBG Mobile Final has been split into two to prevent connection issues: East and West. The competition will proceed in the same manner for TFT and Hearthstone.

Each of the games in the Red Bull M.E.O will happen at a different digital venue. The schedule and venues for these are:

Hearthstone World Final: Grand Bazaar (March 20)

PUBG Mobile World Final East: Haydarpaşa Train Station and Dock (March 22)

TFT World Final: Ortaköy Square (March 27)

PUBG Mobile World Final West: Haydarpaşa Train Station and Dock (March 29)

The third season of the Red Bull M.E.O began with open qualifiers in May 2020 for 28 countries around the world. Players have made their way through qualifiers and national finals to make it to the World Final.