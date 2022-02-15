MPL Singapore Season 3 includes $100,000 prize pool and open qualifiers

After being given a standalone league last year, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) is returning to Singapore for its third season. It will have a prize pool of $100,000, which MOONTON said in a release represents the highest prize pool for any “local esports event.”

Registrations for the MPL Singapore season three are currently underway until March 4. The open qualifier will happen on March 12 and 13 with the top two teams advancing to the MPL Singapore. The qualifier will take place across two stages: the single-robin groups stage and the double-elimination bracket.

The top two teams will join the top six teams of the previous season in the MPL. These are ALMGHTY, EVOS SG, Explorer SG, Kingsmen, RSG SG, and Team Flash.

The regular season of the league will happen across four weekends from April 2 to April 23, followed by the playoffs from April 29 to May 1.

EVOS SG has so far won both of the previous seasons of the MPL in 2021 and even achieved an impressive fourth-place finish at the M3 World Championship. The dominant team will be looking to defend their throne in season three. With several roster changes expected and the entrance of two new teams before the start of the MPL Singapore, the other organizations will be hungry to dethrone the reigning champions.