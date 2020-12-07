MOONTON reveals star-studded M2 World Championship lineup

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang‘s developer MOONTON has introduced all 12 teams taking part in the M2 World Championship, scheduled to be the first major offline esports event in 2021.

The list consists of 12 teams from nine different countries, down from 16 teams last year.

Brazil: DreamMax

Cambodia: Impunity KH

Indonesia: Rex Requm Qeon, Alter Ego Esports

Japan: 10s Gaming Frost

Malaysia: Todak

Myanmar: Burmese Ghouls

Philippines: Bren Esports, Omega Esports

Russia: Unique Devu

Singapore: Resurgence, EVOS SG

EVOS SG, the champions of the first World Championship, are returning to defend their throne. They’re joined by the champions of the latest season of the ML:BB Professional League (MPL): Alter Ego Esports from Indonesia, Bren Esports from the Philippines, Burmese Ghouls from Myanmar, and Todak from Malaysia.

Considering ML:BB‘s large player base in Southeast Asia, it comes as no surprise that the lineup of teams skews toward the region even with fewer competitors than the first edition of the tournament. The M1 World Championship drew over 648,000 peak viewers, according to Esports Charts, with a large viewer base from SEA tuning into Indonesian and Malay language broadcasts.

The tournament’s group draw will be held live online on Dec. 12 and the event will properly commence on Jan. 18. One week of intense competition will crown the newest ML:BB world champion on Jan. 24, who will win $140,000 of the $300,000 prize pool and receive a themed skin for the hero of their choice.